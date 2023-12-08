“They are really a family”: Fans react as Park Seo-joon expresses gratitude towards BTS V's generous hospitality during his house renovation period

On Friday, December 8, the renowned variety show producers, Na Young-seok and Park Seo-joon, surprised BTS' V with his upcoming birthday.

Given that the idol would be serving his mandatory military service on his birthday, December 30, the two threw an early surprise party for the idol. Following the initial celebration, the three sat together and talked about several topics.

Given that Park Seo-joon and BTS' V have known for their close friendship for years now, the two shared several stories about their relationship, one of which was Park Seo-joon's confession that he stayed at V's place for about two months.

Since the actor's house was undergoing interior renovations, he couldn't find a place to stay, and since the two celebrities lived close to each other, Seo-joon asked the idol if he could stay at his place, which BTS' V generously agreed to.

Expand Tweet

Fans were warmed by the confession, as it showcased that the two's friendship was deeper and closer than they had imagined.

Fans' hearts warm as Park Seo-joon expresses gratitude towards BTS' V's generous hospitality for letting him stay at his place during renovations

BTS' V and Park Seo-joon have showcased their close and heartwarming friendship for years after their initial encounter during the Hwarang K-drama filming.

As the two have continued several aspects of their friendship, ranging from random hangout sessions to shooting an entire reality series with other members of the Wooga Squad, In the Soop: Friendcation, fans have naturally grown to cherish the two's interactions.

Therefore, when the video of Na Young-seok PD and Park Seo-joon surprising the idol for his birthday landed on the internet, fans were elated and rushed to tune in. While they were already swooned by the surprise, the additional confessions and anecdotes that BTS V and Park Seo-joon shared about their friendship had fans sobbing at the same time.

As the two went back and forth, sharing the unveiled events of their friendship, Park Seo-joon took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards the idol.

The actor confessed that his house was undergoing a few interior renovations for about four months. While he thought he could get the construction done during his overseas schedule, he was left without a home when his work ended earlier than expected.

Therefore, he asked BTS' V, who stayed close to his house, if he could crash at his place, and the idol generously allowed him to stay for over two months until the construction was finished.

"I got interior construction on my house for about 4 months. So there was no place for me to stay. I was going to do the construction during that period while I was filming overseas, but the filming ended early. Taehyung's house is five minutes away from my house, so I was like, 'Taehyung-ah, can I rely on you?'. Taehyung gladly gave me permission, so fortunately, there was no other cost for the accommodation."

"I didn't go there every day because I had a shoot, but the period was about two months. There were times when only Taehyung's parents were there when I went to his home. So Taehyung's parents asked me, "Oh, you're here?" and I had meals with them. (I would ask them) "What about Taehyung-ie?". It was like a family drama," he continued.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the confession, fans sobbed at how close and adorable their friendship was. As fans get to know more about their relationship, they can't help but think that they've grown into a family despite their age difference and busy schedules.