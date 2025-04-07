BTS' Jungkook’s Standing Next to You officially certified gold by France SNEP, with 15M equivalent streams

On April 7, 2025, BTS member Jungkook's single, Standing Next To You, was certified gold by the SNEP (Société Nationale de l'Édition Phonographique) in France because it reached over 15 million equivalent streams in the country. The song was released on November 3, 2023, as part of Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN.

Ad

The song's funk-pop undertones and cinematography helped the music video cross 150 million views by October 2024. Standing Next To You had more than 700 million streams on Spotify on June 24, 2024, becoming the second fastest K-pop song by a solo artist to reach this milestone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The SNEP gold certification testifies to how well the song does in France, one of the major music markets. This achievement also follows BTS' Jungkook's previous gold certification of his song SEVEN in April 2024.

BTS' Jungkook's continuous success streak with his solo album and singles

On November 3, 2023, the very first-day GOLDEN was dropped, Jungkook's first solo album sold more than 2.5 million copies on Hanteo. It created a record for becoming the first Korean solo act to achieve this milestone in Hanteo's history. The album contains 11 tracks, including the two pre-released singles, SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

Ad

Both the songs, however, topped the Billboard Global 200 as well as the Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) charts. SEVEN was the only one that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, being the second song by a Korean and Asian solo act to top the chart. The first was BTS' Jimin, who achieved this feat with Like Crazy.

Moreover, SEVEN remained on the top for seven consecutive weeks, making it the first Asian solo act song to do so. This song won the global category "Song of Summer" in the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. It became the first Asian solo act to win this category in history.

Ad

Ad

The song was released on July 14, 2023, and broke the record by being the fastest song worldwide to reach one billion streams within 108 days. He surpassed Miley Cyrus's previously held record with Flowers by four days.

When GOLDEN was released, SEVEN and 3D were added to the set. Thus, the album became the first to surpass one billion streams at the time of its release. Another record made by BTS' Jungkook in K-pop's history.

Ad

The album's title track, Standing Next To You, also topped the Billboard Global 200, thus becoming the third song from this set to rule the chart. This made the BTS idol the first solo act to have three songs from the same album top the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Currently, Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service of 18 months at the Republic of Korea Army. He will be officially discharged on June 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More