BTS' music video director Lumpens aka Yong-seok Choi attended j-hope's Hope on the Stage LA Concert

On March 4, 2025, BTS' music video director, Yong-seok Choi, popularly known as Lumpens, attended j-hope's solo concert, Hope on the Stage, at LA's BMO Stadium with his family. He also posted a picture of himself with his family at the stadium on his Instagram story.

For the unversed, Lumpens is the name of the video production company founded and led by creative art director Yong-seok Choi. He got the nickname Lumpens from a college professor, referencing the German insult. As part of 'thecreatorsproject,' Lumpens began creating music videos with Yoon Mi-rae in 2011.

He is most known for directing BTS acclaimed music videos starting from their early release, No More Dreams. Some of Lumpen's famous music videos for BTS include I Need You, Blood Sweat and Tears, Spring Day, Fire and Butter.

He has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including ENHYPEN, Sistar, Wonder Girls, and Spica, as well as solo artists such as Lee Hyori, Rain, Cho Yong-pil, and IU.

j-hope is touring the US for the Hope on the Stage World Tour and held a concert at BMO Stadium in LA on April 4, 2025. With two sold-out nights at BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6, j-hope became the first Korean soloist to sell out a stadium concert in the US. According to @touringkpop, the estimated number of tickets sold for the two days is 46,236.

More about j-hope's Hope on the Stage World Tour

Hope on the Stage is j-hope's first global concert tour supporting his debut album, Jack in the Box, and EP, Hope on the Street Vol.1. The tour kicked off with three shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025, followed by stops in US, Mexico, and Asia before concluding in Japan on June 1, 2025.

The concert setlist for j-hope's debut concert is divided into five distinct sections with unique moods and themes, including Ambition, Dream, Expectations, Fantasy, and Wish.

Ambition

What If...

Pandora's Box

방화" (Arson)

Stop (세상에 나쁜 사람은 없다)

Dream

On the Street

Lock / Unlock

I Don't Know

I Wonder...

Trivia: Just Dance

Sweet Dreams

Mona Lisa

Expectations

1 Verse

Base Line

항상" (Hangsang)

Airplane

Airplane Pt. 2

Mic Drop

뱁새" (Silver Spoon)

Dis-ease" (병)

Fantasy

Outro: Ego

Daydream" (백일몽)

Chicken Noodle Soup

Hope World

Wish/Encore

= (Equal Sign)

Future

Neuron

The tour, which began with three shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome, expanded to major cities in the United States with ten shows with two shows in Mexico. The tour will continue in Asia with performances in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Macau, Taiwan, and Osaka.

Schedule for the rest of the Hope on the Stage World Tour

April 12 – 13: SM Mall Of Asia Arena, Manila

April 19 – 20: Saitama Super Arena, Saitama

April 26 – 27: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

May 3 – 4: Indonesia Arena, GBK, Jakarta

May 10 – 11: Impact Arena, Bangkok

May 17 – 18: Galaxy Arena, Macau

May 24 – 25: NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena), Taipei

May 31 – June 1: Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka

In other news, j-hope is all set to perform and headline the Lollapalooza Berlin Music Festival on July 12 & 13 at Olympiastadion Berlin.

