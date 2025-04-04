"Successfully recruited IU!" — Fans react as IU is confirmed to star on G-dragon's show Good Day

K-pop group BigBang's leader and soloist G-Dragon is set to reunite with My Mister actress and singer IU on the upcoming episode of his talk show Good Day. MBC News reported the collaboration on April 4, 2025, with exclusive stills from the episode.

The episode will feature a chat between G-Dragon and IU as they collaborate to create a song. The two spoke about the challenges of remakes and recreating them to one's own understanding. IU is known for her renditions of yesteryear hits, as seen in the EP A Flower Bookmark.

As per MBC, IU wore a scarf to recreate G-Dragon's fashion. The rapper, however, had not. So he immediately wore a scarf to match the When Life Gives You Tangerines actress. Episode 7 of Good Day will air on Sunday, April 6, at 9:10 PM KST.

Fans were excited by the announcement. In the past, these two artists have shared several heartwarming interactions. Especially on IU's show Palette. Several netizens flocked to social media platforms to share their reactions to the collaboration. One fan on X wrote:

"he successfully recruited IU! yay!"

"the devil works hard but gd works harder," a user wrote.

"collecting talented artists like pokemons. love that for gd," a fan wrote.

"daaaaaaang GD wasn’t really joking," another fan replied.

Meanwhile, some fans recalled G-Dragon's appearance on IU's show Palette. They were excited about the reunion, and here's how they reacted:

"We're gonna see our Palette duo again wohoooooooo !!!!!!! Legends meeting legends once more," a fan wrote.

"he got my good sis again," a user commented.

"IU,CL ,AESPA, GDRAGON, DAY6 , SEVENTEEN in one song," another fan wrote.

All you need to know about G-Dragon's show Good Day

G-Dragon made a comeback in 2025 with a bang. He appeared at fashion showcases in Paris, headlined Le gala des pièces jaunes in January, released new music with his third album, Übermensch, and released a new variety show named Good Day in February. Additionally, he embarked on an international solo concert tour in March.

Good Day marks a first for the rapper in the world of variety shows. The show's concept centers around recreating iconic tracks by veteran artists. The Power hitmaker talks to various musicians, celebrities, and artists and creates songs at the end of the show.

However, the show was recently caught in the crossfire after featuring Kim Soo-hyun. The actor is currently embroiled in a controversy following the reports that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. In light of the recent allegations, Good Day faced backlash after keeping the episodes with Kim Soo-hyun in light of recent events.

