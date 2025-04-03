"Is the reporter who wrote the 'exit rumor' here?" — IU takes a light jab at her exit rumors from '21st Century Grand Prince's Wife'

Singer-actress IU addressed rumors about her exit from 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife during an interview with Star News Korea on April 2, 2025, held at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel in Jung-gu. The interview took place during the last leg of promotions for her drama When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Ad

The rumors of her exit first surfaced on March 28, 2025, when TV Daily reported that IU and her co-star Byeon Woo-seok had allegedly left the highly anticipated historical drama 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife. However, the labels of both actors came forward to clarify that the news was not true.

Taking a light jab at the earlier false report of her exit from the show, IU said to Star News Korea:

"Is the reporter who wrote 'the exit rumour' here? I was so surprised when the rumors of my exit came out."

Ad

Trending

IU further continued by saying that she had just met the drama's director, Park Joon-hwa, and was surprised to read the news of her exit the next day.

"I was even more surprised because I had met with the director of '21st Century Grand Prince's Wife' the day before the article came out, and discussed filming. In the entertainment industry, there are times when there is smoke without fire, but this time... the wording in the article was really certain. I thought 'Am I being dropped out? How could something like this happen?'" she added.

Ad

Has Byeon Woo-seok walked out of 21st Century Grand Prince Wife?

Ad

During the interview, IU also addressed the rumor that Byeon Woo-seok was no longer a part of the drama. She dismissed the talks that the Lovely Runner actor had walked away from the drama. The actress also spoke about discussing the drama with her co-star and assured the audience that Byeon Woo-seok is preparing for his role the same way as she is for hers.

The Palette singer was recently seen on the hit women-centric drama When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon. The singer, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, also spoke about whether she was feeling pressure for her next role after the success of When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Ad

"I feel pressure in many ways, but I'm also excited. Hee-joo in The 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife is a completely different character from Ae-soon and Geum-myeong, so my heart is pounding," she said to Star News Korea.

The actress added that she still feels 80% like Ae-sun. However, after wrapping up the promotions, she will be moving on to preparing for her role as Hee-joo in 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife.

Ad

What is the story of IU and Byeon Woo-seok's upcoming drama 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife?

Ad

21st Century Grand Prince's Wife sees the reunion of IU and Byeon Woo-Seok after their short on-screen pairing in Scarlet Heart: Ryeo. The drama is set in the 21st Century, where there is a constitutional monarchy in the Republic of South Korea. Byeon Woo-seok' plays Prince Lee An, the second son of the king. IU's character is Seong Hee-joo, the second daughter of a conglomerate family.

She is but a commoner in contrast to Lee An, despite her wealth. The two soon cross paths, and an unexpected romance begins.

Ad

The drama is expected to air on MBC sometime this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback