"What is even happening"—Fans react to rumors of IU and Byeon Woo-seok's departure from '21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife' over differences

On March 28, 2025, Maeil Kyungjae Star Today confirmed that IU and Byeon Woo-seok are still the leading stars of the upcoming K-drama titled 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife. Earlier, TV Daily reported they planned to drop out over "differences of opinion."

"IU and Byun Woo-seok recently informed the MBC drama '21st Century Grand Prince' (working title, script Yoo Ah-in, director Park Joon-hwa) that they were scheduled to appear in that they would be leaving the drama." (via Xports News).

The original article has since been removed. However, IU and Byeon Woo-seok's agencies quickly denied this, saying no such decision was made.

"The reports that IU is leaving '21st Century Grand Prince's Wife' are groundless," and "She is preparing well for filming," an official from IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, told Maeil Kyungjae Star Today.

Byeon Woo-seok’s agency, Baro Entertainment, also dismissed the rumors.

"Byeon Woo-seok will appear in '21st Century Grand Prince's Wife' as scheduled. It is not true that he will be leaving," they told the same outlet.

After the confirmation that the two South Korean stars will remain in 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife, fans took to social media to react.

"What is even happening 😭," a user mentioned.

Reacting to the current situation, fans mentioned that such reports are "really confusing."

"They thought today was April 1st," a fan remarked.

"Can't believe they did this on her drama's last volume," an X user commented.

"Reports nowadays really confusing," a person noted.

Many, on the other hand, expressed "relief" that the exit rumors were quickly denied.

"Ohh gosssh my heart! oh thank uu," a netizen wrote

"Thank god i missed the original article or i would have a heart attack," another fan shared.

"WHAT A RELIEF OK I’LL GET BACK TO WORK NOW," a viewer added.

What is 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife about?

21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife follows the story of Prince Lee Ahn, played by Byeon Woo-seok, a powerless royal despite his title as the king’s second son. Opposite him is IU’s character, Sung Hee-joo. She is a wealthy chaebol heiress who, despite having everything, holds no noble status. Sung’s life seems perfect until she crosses paths with Prince Lee Ahn, setting off conflicts that money alone cannot fix.

Originally, MBC planned to release 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife in the first half of 2025. However, in their latest update, they adjusted their timeline, now aiming for a launch sometime within the next year.

In other news, IU donated 200 million KRW to support those impacted by the wildfire. She also expressed her condolences to the victims. Meanwhile, Byun Woo-seok also contributed 100 million KRW for wildfire relief. His donation will aid victims in Ulsan, North Gyeongsang, and South Gyeongsang. He expressed hope that it would help those affected and thanked firefighters for their efforts.

