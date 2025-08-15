  • home icon
  "BTS PAVED THE WAY"- Fans touched as BOYNEXTDOOR's Leehan credits Bangtan for K-pop's global recognition

"BTS PAVED THE WAY"- Fans touched as BOYNEXTDOOR's Leehan credits Bangtan for K-pop's global recognition

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Aug 15, 2025 19:18 GMT
BOYNEXTDOOR
BOYNEXTDOOR's Lee Han and BTS (Image via Instagram/@boynextdoor_official, X/@bts_bighit)

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, BOYNEXTDOOR's Leehan kickstarted a Weverse livestream, where he discussed various things that have been unfolding in recent days. During the livestream, the idol also recalled one of the interactions he had while touring with his fellow bandmates for their debut concert tour, Knock On Vol 1 Tour.

He expressed that back then, when BOYNEXTDOOR went to Los Angeles, the people there kept asking them if they were BTS, to which they repeatedly replied that they were not. However, during the members' latest visit to Los Angeles as part of the Knock On Vol1 Tour, people instead asked BOYNEXTDOOR if they were a K-pop group.

Leehan continued to state that this difference in perspective on K-pop music and the genre's ability to reach and be recognized by a global audience was due to the impact and influence made by BTS. Therefore, he thanked the K-pop boy group for the same.

"Back then, people here (Los Angeles) kept asking us, 'Are you BTS?' Then we responded, saying no, we're not. Now people are asking, 'Are you K-POP?' It's all thanks to (BTS) sunbaenim," The BOYNEXTDOOR member shared during the livestream.

Following the same, fans were not only happy to see Leehan respect BTS's contribution to the K-pop industry, but they also celebrated the group for the commendable exposure they created for the genre and its artists. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"BTS PAVED THE WAY," a fan wrote on X.
Many fans and netizens gathered to praise Leehan for his recognition of BTS's efforts and contributions to the industry.

Other fans also shared their thoughts and opinions on Leehan's shoutout to BTS.

All you need to know about the K-pop boy group, BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR is a South Korean K-pop boy group that debuted under KOZ Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, in 2023. The group consists of six members: Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. Their first music release was the single album, WHO!, with a total of three singles: But I Like You, One and Only, and Serenade.

BOYNEXTDOOR (Image via Instagram/@boynextdoor_official)
The group then began to grow in popularity as they released more tracks such as But Sometimes, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Dangerous, Nice Guy, and others. They also made their Japanese debut in July 2024 with the release of the first maxi single, And. Around December 2024, they kickstarted their debut concert series, Knock On Vol 1 Tour.

The tour was based on their four releases, WHO!, WHY.., HOW?, and 19.99, and the members rolled out shows in several cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, Jakarta, Hong Kong, New Taipei, and more. The successful concert came to an end on July 27, 2025, with its final concert in Seoul, South Korea, at the KSPO Dome.

On the other hand, the group also released their fourth EP in May 2025 called No Genre, which holds the track I Feel Good as its title track. Additionally, the group is also expected to release their second maxi single, Boylife, which will include the Japanese re-recording of their three previous singles, along with their Japanese single, Count to Love.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Meenakshi Ajith
