“BTS PAVED THE WAY”- Fans touched as BOYNEXTDOOR’s Leehan credits Bangtan for K-pop’s global recognition

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, BOYNEXTDOOR's Leehan kickstarted a Weverse livestream, where he discussed various things that have been unfolding in recent days. During the livestream, the idol also recalled one of the interactions he had while touring with his fellow bandmates for their debut concert tour, Knock On Vol 1 Tour.He expressed that back then, when BOYNEXTDOOR went to Los Angeles, the people there kept asking them if they were BTS, to which they repeatedly replied that they were not. However, during the members' latest visit to Los Angeles as part of the Knock On Vol1 Tour, people instead asked BOYNEXTDOOR if they were a K-pop group.Leehan continued to state that this difference in perspective on K-pop music and the genre's ability to reach and be recognized by a global audience was due to the impact and influence made by BTS. Therefore, he thanked the K-pop boy group for the same.&quot;Back then, people here (Los Angeles) kept asking us, 'Are you BTS?' Then we responded, saying no, we're not. Now people are asking, 'Are you K-POP?' It's all thanks to (BTS) sunbaenim,&quot; The BOYNEXTDOOR member shared during the livestream.Following the same, fans were not only happy to see Leehan respect BTS's contribution to the K-pop industry, but they also celebrated the group for the commendable exposure they created for the genre and its artists. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;BTS PAVED THE WAY,&quot; a fan wrote on X.Chandni⁷🎀 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ🎀 @junguniverse23LINK@btsbase07 @BTS_twt BTS PAVED THE WAYMany fans and netizens gathered to praise Leehan for his recognition of BTS's efforts and contributions to the industry.arya⁷ 🥢 @yoongiah_minLINKloved how he handled the situation so respectfully without being awkward. thankful to leehan for being professional and respectful to btsSaĐo° @Sa_Do_26LINKThis industry need more idols like BoynextdoorbeleN⁷ 🇦🇷 NAMu🥺 @belhlovesjoonLINKI wake up and there's a new &quot;BTS PAVED THE WAY&quot; statement I love it here 🙌🏼💓록진 (semi ia) @GogoonthegoLINKI like when juniors nowadays give BTS their well deserved due credit and acknowledge their efforts for this industry as wellOther fans also shared their thoughts and opinions on Leehan's shoutout to BTS.Yeontan'ın Ahiretliği⁷ 🇹🇷 @tetee_v7LINK@btsbase07 @BTS_twt We are longing to see idols who are not jealousangelsnowflakes 👸 @Kiran21001247LINK@btsbase07 @BTS_twt Say it louder🧚‍♀️ @Berrytete95LINK@btsbase07 @BTS_twt He spoke the truth, and I truly appreciate him for that 💜~ᴡᴡʜ ᴘsʜʜʜsᴘʜʜʜ⁷| vote for Jimin on vmas||⟭⟬🇵🇸|| @Cute_Pie777LINK@btsbase07 @BTS_twt “Are you bts?” Then “are you K-pop?” BTS INDEDD PABED THE WAY AND IS BIGGER THAN K-POPAll you need to know about the K-pop boy group, BOYNEXTDOORBOYNEXTDOOR is a South Korean K-pop boy group that debuted under KOZ Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, in 2023. The group consists of six members: Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. Their first music release was the single album, WHO!, with a total of three singles: But I Like You, One and Only, and Serenade.BOYNEXTDOOR (Image via Instagram/@boynextdoor_official)The group then began to grow in popularity as they released more tracks such as But Sometimes, Earth, Wind, &amp; Fire, Dangerous, Nice Guy, and others. They also made their Japanese debut in July 2024 with the release of the first maxi single, And. Around December 2024, they kickstarted their debut concert series, Knock On Vol 1 Tour.The tour was based on their four releases, WHO!, WHY.., HOW?, and 19.99, and the members rolled out shows in several cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, Jakarta, Hong Kong, New Taipei, and more. The successful concert came to an end on July 27, 2025, with its final concert in Seoul, South Korea, at the KSPO Dome.On the other hand, the group also released their fourth EP in May 2025 called No Genre, which holds the track I Feel Good as its title track. Additionally, the group is also expected to release their second maxi single, Boylife, which will include the Japanese re-recording of their three previous singles, along with their Japanese single, Count to Love.