BTS' Suga and Taehyung take home massive wins at the 2024 KM Chart Awards Spring Season

BTS members Kim Taehyung and Min Yoongi made headlines as they won two big awards. On Monday, May 13, 2024, at 6 PM KST, the official YouTube channel of KM Chart live streamed the announcement of the final selection result for the 2024 KM Chart Season Best Spring.

Kim Taehyung, aka V, took home the award for the Best K-Music Artist of Spring Season while his bandmate Min Yoongi, aka Suga, won the Hot Choice Male of Spring award.

Awarded to the most well-liked musicians and music sources in the first quarter of 2024, the 2024 KM Chart Season Best Spring honored the two artists for their massive contributions and influence on the music industry. From April 1 to 10, KM Chart polled fans on their preferences, and the final results were determined by combining the data with the judges' reviews.

BTS' Suga and Taehyung were directly nominated for Universal Golden Best 2025 with their latest win

BTS' Suga, Lim Young-woong, and Lee Chan-won were in a three-way fight for the title of Best Hot Choice (popular) men's category. However, the D-DAY rapper came out victorious. Additionally, there was considerable competition between the musicians in each category.

Many nominated songs competed in the Best K-Music category, including BTS' Taehyung, aka V's title track, Slow Dancing from his debut solo album Layover. Taehyung was competing against Youngtak's Pom Crazy, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's To. X, and PLAVE's WAY 4 LUV.

In the meantime, Suga and Taehyung were each given a physical award for prevailing in the Spring season division. Not to be overlooked, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter won The Best Artist in the 2023 Season, making this his second overall victory.

Taehyung's win is accredited to his title track, Slow Dancing, from his debut solo album, which came out in September 2023. The official music video for the song amassed over 52 million views on YouTube as of May 13, 2024. Furthermore, the song has garnered over 355 million streams on Spotify since its release.

Fans of K-MUSIC are likely to stay focused on the outcome of the 2024 KM Chart Season Best Spring, as the artist who finished top in every class will be immediately nominated as a contender for Universal Golden Best for the 2025 Universal Superstar Awards, which are slated to be held next year.

The final artist selections for each category of the 2024 KM Chart Season Best Spring were revealed Live on the official KM Chart YouTube channel on May 13, 2024.

Furthermore, K-pop groups Secret Number, Dreamcatcher, and Red Velvet competed for the women's title in the Best Hot Choice category. BABYMONSTER, VIVIZ, and NiziU competed in the Best Rookie (newcomer) women's category. Meanwhile, RIIZE, Play, and N.SSign fought tightly in the men's category.

In other news, both BTS members Suga and V are currently serving in the South Korean military. Suga enlisted on September 22, 2023, as a public service personnel due to his shoulder injury, which resulted in a mandatory 21-month service period.

Meanwhile, V enlisted in December 2023 in the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit of the Republic of Korea Army. Both musicians will return in June 2025 and reconvene group activities.