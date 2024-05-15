BTS’ Taehyung becomes the first Korean/K-pop soloist to surpass 18 million followers on Spotify

On May 15, 2024, BTS' Taehyung became the first Korean and K-pop male solo artist to surpass 18 million followers on Spotify. Previously in February this year, the singer-songwriter had amassed over 17 million followers on his Spotify's artist account. The Love Me Again musician currently has around 7,866,690 monthly listeners despite being away from the spotlight for his ongoing military service.

Notably, only registered team members from the artist's crew or a label crew can access the engagement tab on the "Spotify for Artists" section to check the number of followers on the profile. As per the report by Times Now, the BTS sensation has carved another record to his name.

BTS' Taehyung's organic growth as one of the revered global musicians cements his artistic resonance

Tracks from Kim Taehyung aka V's debut solo album Layover have been steadily gaining more and more popularity through organic development since the album's release on September 8, 2023. To properly market and publicize the songs from his album, he has actively sought out partnerships with different businesses and made appearances on shows such as Inkigayo, KBS Music Bank, W Korea, You Quiz on the Block, Running Man, and more.

Notably, the South Korean musician has become more self-reliant in his organic music promotion, depending more on his mettle considering the artist seldom used any advertisement on music streaming platforms to push his music.

Even in February 2024, the BTS vocalist became the first and only Korean and K-pop soloist to gain over 17 million Spotify followers. Even after months, the singer has maintained his reign on the throne despite being away from the spotlight until June 2025. His latest digital single FRI(END)S which he released via his management company HYBE gained over 147 million streams.

Total Spotify streams. (Image via screenshot/Spotify)

Meanwhile, his pre-release track Love Me Again from Layover runs in the lead with over 570 million streams since its release in August 2023. Holding steadfast in fourth place, Layover's title track Slow Dancing has over 356 million streams since its release on September 8, 2023.

Taehyung's original soundtrack (OST) Christman Tree stands in second place with 394 million streams from the popular Netflix K-drama Our Beloved Summer. Meanwhile, Sweet Night OST from the K-drama Itaewon Class ranks third with over 375 million streams.

As of May 15, 2024, all songs (leads/solo/featured) by BTS' Taehyung aka V have gained the following Spotify streams:

Love Me Again — 570,558,532

570,558,532 Christmas Tree — 394,365,710

394,365,710 Sweet Night — 375,340,060

375,340,060 Slow Dancing — 356,806,368

356,806,368 Rainy Days — 245,119,775

245,119,775 It's Definitely You — 183,289,742

183,289,742 FRI(END)S — 147,359,225

147,359,225 For Us — 101,858,091

101,858,091 Blue — 97,984,662

97,984,662 Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.) — 92,487,245

92,487,245 wherever u r (ft. V of BTS) — 89,748,675

89,748,675 Winter Bear— 33,288,797

33,288,797 Snow Flower (feat. Peakboy) — 28,898,113

28,898,113 Scenery — 23,495,083

23,495,083 Christmas Tree - Inst. — 19,988,229

19,988,229 Sweet Night (Inst.) — 17,209,932

17,209,932 FRI(END)S (Sped Up) — 13,039,532

13,039,532 FRI(END)S (Slowed Down) — 12,120,970

12,120,970 FRI(END)S (Instrumental) — 11,903,107

11,903,107 It's Definitely You - Instrumental — 11,657,758

11,657,758 Slow Dancing (FRNK Remix) — 9,736,104

9,736,104 Slow Dancing (Cautious Clay Remix) — 9,163,457

9,163,457 * wherever u r (ft. V of BTS) - Lullaby [V-Ron Mix] — 946,520

946,520 * wherever u r (ft. V of BTS) - Meditation [V-Ron Mix] — 590,217

590,217 * wherever u r (ft. V of BTS) - [Instrumental] — 575,963

In other news, Taehyung won the prestigious award for the Best K-Music Artist of the Spring Season on May 13, 2024.