On June 5, 2024, Spanish writer Mikey Fernández released their debut novel, "Siempre nos quedará Seúl." Fans of BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, quickly noticed that the prologue of the book featured lyrics of 'Rainy Days', a track from the idol's solo debut album Layover, alongside a quote from the renowned English novelist Jane Austen.

A Spanish fan page of Taehyung on X (formerly known as Twitter), @BTSVSpain, highlighted the prologue, catching the author's attention, who then reposted it. Mikey Fernández also replied to the post expressing their admiration for the BTS member. As translated in English by Google Translate, he wrote,

"The final stretch of this book's journey has been with #V_Layover on repeat. #SiempreNosQuedaráSeúl would not be what it is without #Taehyung."

After witnessing the outpouring of love from Taehyung's fandom, also known as ARMYs, the author took to social media once more to express their gratitude. They stated (as translated by Google):

"Thanks to all ARMY and the biased Vs who are sharing, WE WILL ALWAYS HAVE SEOUL (the book's literal translated name). I just hope that if you read it, you like it. THANK YOU!"

BTS Taehyung's Rainy Days lyrics featured in Siempre nos quedará Seúl novel

Mikey Fernández had earlier expressed admiration for Taehyung on their Instagram account, @mikeyfdez. They posted a picture of the prologue, an introductory section of a literary work, and appreciated both personalities whose works they had quoted.

In the caption, the writer shared how the lyrics of Taehyung's song from his debut album Layover inspired and supported them throughout the writing process of the book. As translated by Google, he wrote,

"Today I want to share with you the two epigraphs of 'We will always have Seoul'. Besides our beloved Jane and that letter from Wentworth so important in 'Persuasion', I had to play Tae's song that has accompanied me the most in the final stretch of writing the book."

Mikey is a well-known personality in the world of literary reviews and recommendations in Spain. They lived in South Korea for two years during adolescence and have a strong affinity for the country, including its food, culture, K-dramas, K-pop, and much more.

The book is set in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. According to the writer's synopsis, it is a free retelling of Jane Austen's iconic novel "Persuasion," reimagined with a boys' love / LGBTI+ theme in the style of a Korean drama.

Synopsis of Mikey Fernández's novel

Siempre nos quedará Seúl follows Jokin, who is dealing with three problems. First, he moved to Seoul to rediscover himself, and his plan was just starting to take shape. Second, he saw his ex, Ji-ho, and instead of acting maturely, he ran away.

Moreover, Ji-ho happens to be the brother of Jokin's only friend in Seoul. Third, there's Kwang, who looks like an idol and has clearly expressed interest in Jokin. The complication? They are co-workers.

Can Jokin face his past and move forward? Will he choose Ji-ho or Kwang? But most importantly, will he be able to find what he's truly searching for himself?

Kim Taehyung is currently serving in the military alongside the other members. They are all expected to return to the spotlight as a group by 2025.

