“By 2027 then?” — Fans divided as All of Us Are Dead Season 2 reportedly adds new cast with filming set to begin this July 

On June 18, 2025, Korean media reported that Netflix’s zombie series All of Us Are Dead has confirmed new cast members for its second season, including Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Yoon Ga-yi, Roh Jae-won, Seo Jin-hoon, and Ryu Seun-grok. Filming is set to begin in July 2025.

As per the report, the six new reported cast members will appear alongside returning actors from the first season. This adds to fans' doubts that the show might be delayed until 2027.

"Yayy #SeoJiHoon! so we gonna get #AllOfUsAreDeadS2 by 2027 then? since it's a netflix original LOL," an X user commented.

JJaeyumi00s • ᴅᴇᴀʀx ᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ꜱᴏᴏɴ @JJaeyumixx LINK Yayy #SeoJiHoon! so we gonna get #AllOfUsAreDeadS2 by 2027 then? since it's a netflix original LOL..

Many have joked about the long wait and exaggerated the time they've been waiting.

"Day 1235 without all of us are dead season 2 updates, trailers, NOTHING," a fan remarked.

"LATE 2026 SHIBALLLLLLLLLL, SO I SHALL LIVE THAT LONG?!?! HHHH ANYTHING FOR LEE MIN JAE I GUESS," a user mentioned.

"Been waiting for 123458699 years 😤," a person shared.

Meanwhile, others are excited, especially as the roster of actors is joining the cast.

"So many reunions😆," a netizen said.

"All of these actors are joining all of us are dead s2….it’s finally seeing the light after 4 years 😭," a viewer noted.

"Sieun and gayi being on family matters, lee minjae in whc2 and jaewon in nine puzzles on recent releases OMG cast is phenomenal already !!!," another fan added.

Everything we know about All of Us Are Dead season 2 so far

All of Us Are Dead is adapted from the digital comic Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun. It follows students caught in a deadly virus outbreak within their school premises.

After debuting in January 2022, the first season accumulated immense traction worldwide and currently ranks as the third most-streamed Korean series on Netflix. Just trailing behind Squid Game seasons 1 and 2.

The second chapter is expected to delve into the aftermath of the outbreak. The forthcoming season persists under the direction of Lee Jae-gyu and Kim Nam-soo, with Chun Sung-il once again handling the script. The zombie apocalypse drama's filmmaker Lee Jae-kyoo told The Korea Herald,

"If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity's survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies."

Season 2 is set to reunite the core cast. It includes Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Yoon Chan-young, and Lee Yoo-mi. The reported newly added cast is expected to widen the storyline and present renewed arcs.

The positive update is that All of Us Are Dead's second installment has formally received the go-ahead. And it is expected to be in development, though a premiere timeline has yet to be disclosed.

