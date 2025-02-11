“Calvin Klein really hit the jackpot”- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook’s genderless campaign goes viral worldwide 2 years after release

BTS' Jungkook recently went viral after his Calvin Klein genderless campaign video resurfaced on the internet. Lately, the BTS idol’s ad film reportedly garnered more attention, which was reshared by Popbase’s X account.

Although it was originally reshared by the account on X back in August 2023, it recently gained traction with over 40 million views. As of this writing, the stated post has crossed over 43.6 million views on X.

As stated by @dailyjkpraise, after the two-year old post became viral on X, the brand Calvin Klein surpassed 100% on Google Trends globally in recent weeks. Jungkook also allegedly became the brand's fastest-growing and relevant subject this week.

Fans of BTS' Jungkook were overjoyed with the idol’s impact on brand’s popularity. As the result, their fans inundated the internet with praises for the singer. One user on X commented:

“The c*ntiest calvin klein campaign calvin klein really hit the jackpot having jungkook as their ambassador”

Many other reactions to the virality of BTS' Jungkook’s old post were seen online. While some said his Calvin Klein campaign should have a place in history books, others claimed that Jungkook is the brand’s “best investment.”

“400K likes ?? WHAT ?? over a 2023 post. Jungkook Fall Calvin Klein campaign is for the history books,” a fan expressed.

“Jungkook’s Calvin Klein ad is going viral again? Since we don’t get new Jungkook content, we just make his old stuff viral again. Jungkook was so hot for this,” commented another fan.

“The way Calvin Klein has its finance, marketing & legal team working overtime to make sure they have Jungkook back after he finishes his military service. Jungkook remains the best investment they ever made,” stated an admirer.

“Who knew recycling could be this steamy? Let's keep those old gems shining bright while we wait for new Jungkook magic!,” stated a fan.

Some referred to BTS' Jungkook as “legendary king” and “icon global popstar,” while others said the SEVEN singer has “immense brand power.”

“Wow, Jungkook's old 2023 calvin klein campaign has been going viral again for days as usual is just another typical day for jungkookies like me. That's what happens when you stan a talented artist and legendary king & icon global popstar Jungkook,” wrote a fan.

“Jungkook hype is insane the fact that it's an old ad, he's not even here and didn't even promote it on his social Media. I bet he's the only Global Ambassador w/o an official Instagram acct where u can promote ur brand.. damn,” commented a fan.

“Even after 2 years and him being away in military service, Calvin Klein #jungkook still holds immense brand power.,” stated a fan.

BTS' Jungkook became Calvin Klein’s ambassador in March 2023

Jeon Jungkook was officially appointed as the brand ambassador for renowned clothing label Calvin Klein in March 2023. The viral genderless campaign video was originally released in August 2023.

Currently, BTS' Jungkook is serving in military service after his enlistment in December 2023, alongside his fellow member Jimin. He is projected to be released in June this year.

Besides, other members of BTS, including Namjoon, Yoongi, and Taehyung are also fulfilling their military obligation. These members are also expected to wrap up their duties by June 2025.

So far, Kim Seokjin and Jung Hoseok have completed their duties in 2024. While the former finished military service on June 12, the latter was discharged on October 17.

