"Can clearly pose a risk to the entire K-pop industry"— KOMCA Secretary General amidst NJZ fans' petition pressuring legal institutions to take action

On February 27, 2025, five music organizations in South Korea, namely, the Korea Music Content Association (KOMCA), the Korea Management Association, the Korea Entertainment Producers Association, the Korea Music Label Industry Association, and the Korea Recording Industry Association, held a joint press release, addressing issues like contract termination between labels and artists, tampering controversies, and lack of concert halls.

In his interview with YTN, KOMCA's Secretary General Choi Kwang-ho spoke about fans writing petitions and demanding swift action from the legal authorities. He said that such behavior can pose a risk to the industry:

"When this fandom support is conveyed to the National Assembly or the government, the opinions of the management company are ignored, and there is even a possibility that this method will become institutionalized. I think this situation can clearly pose a risk to the entire K-pop industry."

What led the KOMCA and other music organizations to hold a press conference?

NJZ and Ador's feud brought a wave of negative criticism from the public towards the music organizations. The seeming non-action from the groups led to a critique of the organizations' approach to such issues. KOMCA's Secretary General Choi said that the issues between two parties, like Ador and NJZ, are being played to excess by both parties before the results are out.

He said,

“There is no industry that does not need regulation, but it is a basic economic principle that excessive regulation can eventually hinder industrial growth. A planning company is not simply an employer, but an entity that runs a business while taking risks as an investor. If a bill that excessively emphasizes the responsibility of a planning company is passed, it will be difficult to run a business stably.”

In light of the recent developments with NJZ and Ador's legal issues, the KOMCA Secretary General also stressed a point that fandom can sometimes interfere with the workings of the agency and the artist. He further added that when the fans pressure the legal authorities, it adds to the stress of decision-making.

KOMCA's Secretary General Choi closed his statement by saying that the K-pop industry has experienced exponential growth in recent years. The government needs to come up with reasonable policies that cater to the evolving demands of the industry, and at the same time, agencies need to develop trust with the artists.

NJZ's fandom, Bunnies, have come forward in support of the group by filing a petition against Ador's injunction. The petition was reportedly filed on March 12 (KST), according to Sports Gyeong Hyang. The petition, which is signed by 30,000 domestic and international fans, voices the fans' collective opinions against the label's alleged mistreatment and lack of security towards the group.

