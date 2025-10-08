  • home icon
  "Can feel the burden they totally put on BTS"- Fans react as analysts forecast major K-pop rebound as group prepares full-scale comeback & global tour

"Can feel the burden they totally put on BTS"- Fans react as analysts forecast major K-pop rebound as group prepares full-scale comeback & global tour

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 08, 2025 19:54 GMT
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

On October 8, 2025, BTS' fans took to social media after Herald Corp reported that analysts across South Korea’s entertainment and finance sectors are predicting a major recovery in K-pop market performance. The predicted recovery will largely be driven by the long-awaited full-group comeback and world tour. The report highlighted that, despite an overall rise in the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), entertainment stocks had slumped through September.

It created anticipation for an industry rebound once BTS officially resumes activities in 2026. According to data by Herald Corp, several major entertainment companies saw declines last month, with HYBE, YG Entertainment, and SM Entertainment each dropping between 6 and 7%.

Analysts, however, described October as a turning point for the sector. They noted that renewed government support for the cultural industry and BTS’ upcoming projects could restore investor confidence. According to Herald Corp, Lee Hyun-ji, a researcher at Yuanta Securities, stated,

"Sales in the third quarter are expected to increase by more than 150% compared to the same period last year, and operating profit is expected to turn to a surplus. The second half of this year may be somewhat disappointing, but as BTS’s activities begin in earnest next year, the growth in performance will expand significantly."
The report also explained that as the septet is set to return to full group activities with a new album and an international tour, related sectors such as album sales, merchandise, concerts, and online platform engagement are expected to see a domino effect of recovery.

While the financial outlook appears positive, the scale of expectations surrounding BTS also sparked emotional reactions among fans online. Many expressed pride that the group continues to play such an influential role in Korea’s entertainment economy. However, others voiced concern over the immense pressure the members might face. An X user, @mo_musica, wrote,

"I can feel the burden they totally put on B T S."
Fans' reactions reflected a mix of admiration and worry. They discussed how the entire industry seems to be waiting for the group’s return to stabilize the market.

Still, most agreed that the renewed excitement surrounding the septet shows their unmatched global influence even after years of individual pursuits and military service.

BTS’ 2026 comeback & global tour projected to drive major industry growth

According to a follow-up report by In The News, researcher Lee Ki-hoon stated that entertainment stocks have remained sluggish in recent months. It could be due to the lack of new large-scale tour announcements from top-tier acts.

However, he emphasized that BTS’ confirmed comeback and world tour announcement are expected to trigger the next major phase of earnings growth across agencies.

"Ultimately, the momentum we have to wait for is BTS's tour announcement, and the tour announcement will soon lead to large-scale earnings improvement and stock price increases next year."

He added,

"The long-awaited period for increasing the weight of conviction is from October to November until the first half of next year, when BTS's comeback and tour announcement, the possibility of Big Bang's comeback, and continued earnings momentum (SM/YG have recorded three consecutive quarters of earnings surprises) are all confirmed."
Industry experts predict that the group’s 2026 schedule will mark a defining moment for the post-hiatus era of K-pop. The group’s comeback, confirmed for spring 2026, will include a brand-new studio album and reportedly an eight-month world tour. It will reportedly span approximately 65 cities from May to December.

It will be their first group tour since the Permission to Dance on Stage concerts held between 2021 and 2022.

It was recently reported that the upcoming tour is expected to draw over four million attendees worldwide. It will have an average of 60,000 fans per show. Researcher Kim Hyun-young from Hyundai Motor Securities stated that HYBE’s operating profit could rise significantly next year, driven by the global demand for BTS’ tour.

Meanwhile, the group’s continued momentum is already visible. Between September 24 and October 5, their four concert films were screened in 2,500 theaters across 65 countries. More pop-up stores are reportedly set to open later this year.

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

