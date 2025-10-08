"Can feel the burden they totally put on BTS"- Fans react as analysts forecast major K-pop rebound as group prepares full-scale comeback & global tour

On October 8, 2025, BTS' fans took to social media after Herald Corp reported that analysts across South Korea’s entertainment and finance sectors are predicting a major recovery in K-pop market performance. The predicted recovery will largely be driven by the long-awaited full-group comeback and world tour. The report highlighted that, despite an overall rise in the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), entertainment stocks had slumped through September.It created anticipation for an industry rebound once BTS officially resumes activities in 2026. According to data by Herald Corp, several major entertainment companies saw declines last month, with HYBE, YG Entertainment, and SM Entertainment each dropping between 6 and 7%.Analysts, however, described October as a turning point for the sector. They noted that renewed government support for the cultural industry and BTS’ upcoming projects could restore investor confidence. According to Herald Corp, Lee Hyun-ji, a researcher at Yuanta Securities, stated,&quot;Sales in the third quarter are expected to increase by more than 150% compared to the same period last year, and operating profit is expected to turn to a surplus. The second half of this year may be somewhat disappointing, but as BTS’s activities begin in earnest next year, the growth in performance will expand significantly.&quot;bruh @bruh8842LINKThe second half of the year's schedule is also considered a positive factor. The sequential return of BTS members and the resumption of their tours could rekindle the global fandom. The industry believes that a full-fledged BTS performance is highly likely to lead to a cascade ofThe report also explained that as the septet is set to return to full group activities with a new album and an international tour, related sectors such as album sales, merchandise, concerts, and online platform engagement are expected to see a domino effect of recovery.While the financial outlook appears positive, the scale of expectations surrounding BTS also sparked emotional reactions among fans online. Many expressed pride that the group continues to play such an influential role in Korea’s entertainment economy. However, others voiced concern over the immense pressure the members might face. An X user, @mo_musica, wrote,&quot;I can feel the burden they totally put on B T S.&quot;Moonshine @mo_musicaLINK@bruh8842 I can feel the burden they totally put on BTS.Fans' reactions reflected a mix of admiration and worry. They discussed how the entire industry seems to be waiting for the group’s return to stabilize the market.tika⁷ 🍀 @yearnjinnLINK“bts' full group promotions are not simply the resumption of a single group's activities; they are a major event that will shake up the entire global fandom business structure”bruh @bruh8842LINKHYBE's strategy is to reaffirm its dominance in the global entertainment industry through this event and the entire preparation process for the tour. An industry insider stated, &quot;BTS's full group promotions are not simply the resumption of a single group's activities; they are aJackeInTheBox @JackeNuqsLINKEveryone is just depending on the BTS Comeback! 😂patrick @7seventanniesLINKBCD is moving. Funders are moving. We are so backkk @PEAKyourself @D2A_MicroFunds @btschartdataStill, most agreed that the renewed excitement surrounding the septet shows their unmatched global influence even after years of individual pursuits and military service.fefa 🥑 @minarisoloLINK&quot;the industry sees this &quot;Movie Weeks&quot; as more than just a simple event, but a kind of warm-up for HYBE's upcoming large-scale world tour.&quot; o mundo realmente gira em torno do bts and that's beautifulsara⁷ in ARIANA BARRICADE☀️ @interludetearLINKthis will by far be one of the biggest tours in history. the whole industry is about to be shaken. the way the industry tried to get rid of them every chance they could while they were in the military but failed miserably. bts is about to show everyone who really runs the showT̊i̊S̊h̊⁷ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ BTS YEAR ²⁰²⁵ @autumspiceLINK@bruh8842 BTS is the only comeback that's important for realBTS’ 2026 comeback &amp; global tour projected to drive major industry growthAccording to a follow-up report by In The News, researcher Lee Ki-hoon stated that entertainment stocks have remained sluggish in recent months. It could be due to the lack of new large-scale tour announcements from top-tier acts.However, he emphasized that BTS’ confirmed comeback and world tour announcement are expected to trigger the next major phase of earnings growth across agencies.&quot;Ultimately, the momentum we have to wait for is BTS's tour announcement, and the tour announcement will soon lead to large-scale earnings improvement and stock price increases next year.&quot;He added,&quot;The long-awaited period for increasing the weight of conviction is from October to November until the first half of next year, when BTS's comeback and tour announcement, the possibility of Big Bang's comeback, and continued earnings momentum (SM/YG have recorded three consecutive quarters of earnings surprises) are all confirmed.&quot;Industry experts predict that the group’s 2026 schedule will mark a defining moment for the post-hiatus era of K-pop. The group’s comeback, confirmed for spring 2026, will include a brand-new studio album and reportedly an eight-month world tour. It will reportedly span approximately 65 cities from May to December.It will be their first group tour since the Permission to Dance on Stage concerts held between 2021 and 2022.It was recently reported that the upcoming tour is expected to draw over four million attendees worldwide. It will have an average of 60,000 fans per show. Researcher Kim Hyun-young from Hyundai Motor Securities stated that HYBE’s operating profit could rise significantly next year, driven by the global demand for BTS’ tour.Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINKBTS's world tour in 2026 is reportedly set to span eight months, from May to December, featuring 65 performances and an audience of approximately 4 MILLION+ people. The average number of attendees per show is reportedly around 60,000. — Additionally, BTS will reportedly host anMeanwhile, the group’s continued momentum is already visible. Between September 24 and October 5, their four concert films were screened in 2,500 theaters across 65 countries. More pop-up stores are reportedly set to open later this year.