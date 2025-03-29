"Can we just enjoy & celebrate": Fans defend as netizens criticize K-pop idols' dance challenge for BLACKPINK Jennie's 'Like JENNIE'

Recently, following the release of BLACKPINK Jennie's solo debut album title track, Like JENNIE, many people have been participating in the song's dance challenge. As the challenge began to take over the internet, K-pop idols also started to take part in the dance challenge.

While many fans and netizens talked about how they were thrilled to see the K-pop idols support Jennie and take part in her solo debut album title track's dance challenge, people were also criticizing the same. Many people took to the internet to convey that they were not satisfied with the dance covers the K-pop idols were releasing.

They criticized their dance styles, and people naturally directed hate towards them. However, Jennie's fandom soon came to the K-pop idols' defense. They stated that the idol herself wanted the song and its dance challenge to let people feel confident and enjoy themselves. Therefore, they requested people to stay away from the unnecessary criticism and just enjoy the dance covers.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"can we just enjoy & celebrate everyone here?"

"I really don’t care about which idol did the dance best. I’m just happy that all idols are participating in the trend with their own unique styles and this is all that Jennie needed," said a fan on X.

"It's just sad how idols can't even do a dance challenge for fun these days, one is "overdancing" and other one is "lazy"" added another fan.

"Some fans turned it into a competition which shouldn't be. I know everyone has their own style of dancing which doesn't necessarily mean one is better than the other," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were unhappy with the criticism that K-pop idols were receiving for their like JENNIE's dance challenge.

"No because I’m enjoying everyone who has done the like Jennie dance challenge! idk why do kpop fans have to turn everything into a competition or use it to drag each others favs," stated a fan.

"Nowadays many people think that they’re choreographer or something who have right to judging the idols dance and make the dance challenge as a competition," added an X user.

"Never get why idols got hate for dance challenges ,like this is a tiktok it's not that serious," said a netizen.

"Dance challenges supposed to be fun, if you don’t enjoy it, just scroll through it and stfu, as simple as that," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK Jennie's recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie is a South Korean singer-songwriter and rapper who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. She stands as one of the rappers of BLACKPINK. However, in December 2023, the members departed the agency following their contract expiration.

While BLACKPINK as a group is still housed under YG Entertainment, the members have either kickstarted their own labels or signed under new agencies for their solo activities. Even before the announcement of the members' departure, Jennie revealed her own label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023. Additionally, she is also housed under Columbia Records.

Therefore, her music released and comebacks have been supported by these two agencies. On the other hand, the idol started to roll out her independent tracks since October 2024. She first released her track, Mantra, and followed it up with the announcement of her solo debut album, Ruby's release. In January 2025, she rolled out the pre-release single for the album Love Hangover feat. Dominic Fike.

After another pre-release track, ExtraL feat. Doechii, in February, she rolled out her album, Ruby, on March 7. The album holds a total of fifteen tracks with several collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, FKJ, Childish Gambino, and more.

