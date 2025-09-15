“Can’t imagine them singing this” - Internet in splits as Leigh-Anne reveals Little Mix turned down KATSEYE’s hit song 'Gabriela'

  • home icon
By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 15, 2025 16:11 GMT
Little Mix and KATSEYE (Images via Instagram/@littlemix, @katseyeworld)
On Saturday, September 13, 2025, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne revealed that the girl group initially received the offer to sing KATSEYE's now-viral track, Gabriela, years ago. However, Little Mix chose against recording the song. Therefore, following the debut of KATSEYE, Gabriela was later pitched to a global girl group again, now making it KATSEYE's track.

When this news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens talked about how it would've been an interesting take if Little Mix had sung the song. Additionally, they were also a little disappointed about how the group missed out on releasing a viral track. However, on the other hand, several other netizens felt that Gabriela was not a song made for Little Mix.

Many expressed that it was understandable why Little Mix turned down the song, noting that it did not match the music style and aesthetics of the group. But many also expressed surprise at this connection between the two girl groups. Here are a few fan reactions to Liegh Anne's revelation about Gabriela being offered to Little Mix first:

"i can’t imagine them singing this…," wrote a fan.
Many fans expressed that they were happy that Gabriela went to KATSEYE.

On the other hand, several other netizens wondered at the missed opportunity of hearing Little Mix's version of the song.

All you need to know about KATSEYE and its recent activities

KATSEYE is a six-piece global group that debuted through the collaborative reality survival show between HYBE x Geffen Records called Dream Academy. The winners of the show, namely Manon, Lara, Daniela, Yoonchae, Megan, and Sophia, became the debut lineup for the two agencies' first global girl group based in Los Angeles, KATSEYE.

The group made its debut in June 2024 with their first single, Debut, which was soon followed by another single called Touch. These two tracks sat on the group's first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), which was released in August of the same year. Soon after its debut, the girl group rose to fame and popularity with their intriguing tracks and show-stopping performances.

In April 2025, the group released another track called Gnarly, an experimental song that garnered much attention for its unique and distinct take on music, compared to their 2024 tracks. Around June 2025, the girl group released another single, Gabriela, and both these songs were a part of their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, which was released in the same month.

The group members have also collaborated with other artists for their tracks, such as TXT's Yeonjun for Touch, Ice Spice for Gnarly, and more. Apart from their viral songs, the group has also performed at iconic stages like Wango Tango, Summer Sonic, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and more. They are also scheduled to perform at the Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in March 2026.

Since the the Los Angeles-based global girl group's debut in 2024, they have also been ambassadors to several major brands, including Glossier, Gap, Fendi, Urban Outfitters, Baguette, Coach, and others. Therefore, fans have been thrilled to see what more is in store for them with KATSEYE's coming years.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
