“Can’t wait” — Fans react to 'The Remarried Empress' lead cast reveal with Lee Jong-suk, Shin Min-ah, Ju Ji-hoon, & Lee Se-young

On April 14, 2025, Herald Pop reported that Studio N had announced Shin Min-ah, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young as the lead cast for The Remarried Empress.

Ad

Disney+ is set to release the new original series, though the exact launch date has not been revealed yet. The announcement quickly drew widespread attention from fans.

"Omg my wining season has started!!! Can't waitt," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many have expressed their excitement over the casting of The Remarried Empress, sharing their anticipation for the drama.

"I got shin min ah and Haesoo now shin min ah and ju Jihoon in one drama. I keep winning 😭😭💕," another fan mentioned.

"Oh wow, this is just impressive work. having them all in the same cast is a feat in itself," another X user shared.

Ad

"Just imagine the emotional chaos, the royal scandals, the iconic moments — with Ju Jihoon, Shin Minah, and Lee Jongsuk leading the drama," another person said.

One fan mentioned the stellar cast and their belief that they will deliver strong performances.

"I will avoid web novel.. This is the 3rd time shin & ju ji hoon will work together after lucifer drama & the naked kitchen movie.. Expensive cast.. They will nailed it," one netizen said.

Ad

"Can't wait to see Juji and Seyoung's chemistry omg ngl this is such a good lineup whether it's in Joseon era or not," another person said.

"I see the vision! The cast fits so well. Hyped for #LeeSeYoung as the infamous Rashta. Such a good move for her. Bring on the revenge, drama, and political intrigue. Webtoon readers know #TheRemarriedEmpress has it all," another fan added.

Ad

Everything about the upcoming Disney+ K-drama The Remarried Empress

The Remarried Empress draws inspiration from a widely-read web novel that has accumulated around 2.6 billion total views as of December 2024. Originally published in 2018, the story quickly gained traction. It was then adapted into a webtoon and has since been released in ten different languages.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It follows Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire faces an unexpected turn when Emperor Sobiesu requests a divorce. In return, she requests approval to marry Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom.

Tensions rise when a former slave named Rashta enters the emperor’s household, setting off a chain of disputes within the palace. Shin Min-ah takes on the role of Navier, caught in the heart of the royal turmoil.

Ju Ji-hoon steps into the role of Sobiesu, the reigning emperor. Lee Jong-suk joins as Prince Heinrey, while Lee Se-young will take on the character of Rashta. Direction is led by Jo Soo-won, whose previous credits include Jong-su starrer Pinocchio and others.

Ad

Screenwriting is handled by Yeo Ji-na and Hyeon Chung-yeol, who were behind OCN’s record-breaking title, The Uncanny Counter. The Remarried Empress is produced by Studio N, known for adapting major web-based properties like Ji-hoon's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

"'The Remarried Empress' series will stick faithfully to the much-loved source material. It will charm the viewers with its high-quality story and mise en scene," the production house said in a statement (per Korea JoongAng Daily on April 14).

Ad

Further details on the premiere will be announced by the platform.

Notably, The Remarried Empress marks the third on-screen reunion of Shin Min-ah and Ju Ji-hoon, following their work in 2007’s Lucifer and the 2009 film The Naked Kitchen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More