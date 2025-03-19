"This lineup is crazy" — Fans react as Studio N seemingly confirms Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk & Lee Se-young as The Remarried Empress leads

On March 19, 2025, TV Report reported that Studio N production director, Joo Seung-hwan, reportedly confirmed the leads for The Remarried Empress. In his recent social media post, the director mentioned Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young with their respective hashtags.

Ad

This announcement of the supposed star-studded lineup for the upcoming K-drama ignited fervent discussions among fans. Meanwhile, none of the actors have confirmed joining the project.

In his Instagram caption, Studio N production director Joo Seung-hwan wrote:

"Work, Czech confirmation hunting... departure. #ShinMina #JuJiHoon #LeeJongSuk #LeeSeYoung."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The plot of The Remarried Empress revolves around Navier Ellie Trovi. She is the respected empress of the Eastern Empire. However, Navier's seemingly perfect life takes a turn when she finds that her husband is planning to make his favorite mistress the kingdom's new empress.

Navier's husband, Emperor Sovieshu, aka Soviet Trovi, favors his mistress, Rashta. This creates tension between the lead pair. Navier decides to divorce Sovieshu and save her dignity by leaving the kingdom. In her determination to keep her imperial title, she joins hands with the emperor of the Western Empire, Heinrey Ales Laszlo.

Ad

The Remarried Empress started as a web novel by Alphatart, which drew attention for the new story and well-developed characters. It was later adapted into a webtoon by Sumpul, expanding its audience.

It is speculated that Shin Min-a will portray Navier while Ju Ji-hoon will play the role of Emperor Sovieshu. Lee Jong-suk will be seen as Emperor Heinrey and Lee Se-young as Emperor Sovieshu's mistress Rashta. The series will be directed by Jo Soo-won, known for helming Pinocchio.

Ad

Viewers are eager to witness these seasoned actors on the same screen, particularly the dynamics between Shin Min-a's Navier and Lee Jong-suk. They are also excited to see Ju Ji-hoon play Sovieshu and his chemistry with Lee Se-young.

One fan wrote on X:

"This lineup is crazy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans wondered how the writers would be translating the web novel's intricate plot into a screenplay. However, they all expressed excitement for the drama adaptation of The Remarried Empress.

"The main cast line up are quite big o.O but I wonder how they are going to do with the script and plots.. I couldn't find the original link/trans for the novel and only read from webtoon, but yeah well.. gotta reserve my opinion first. I do hope for the best for this drama plan," a fan wrote.

Ad

"The line up these days are insane wow pre-2025 line up had us starved," another fan said.

"Insane line-up. I’m definitely looking forward to this," another fan wrote.

Several fans highlighted how the lineup includes all heavyweights from the Korean industry.

"The cast line up is actually insane and expensive," a fan remarked.

"A wise moot once said, as long as Lee Seyoung’s name is there, the casting news gets confirmed always 100%," another fan added.

Ad

"Omg, ju jihoon on his villain era aaaaaaacccckkkk!!!!! i'm gonna be annoying asf and defend his character as if my life depends on it, charoz...." another fan reacted.

Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk & Lee Se-young global hits before The Remarried Empress

Expand Tweet

Ad

The K-drama community has been abuzz with news of a potential star-studded collaboration in The Remarried Empress. Shin Min-a is well-known for her hits like the 2022 series Our Blues and her latest 2024 rom-com, No Gain No Love.

Meanwhile, Ju Ji-hoon had the most active year as he released four K-dramas in 2024, including the Netflix hit series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call and the popular limited Disney+ series Light Shop.

Ju Ji-hoon even appeared for a cameo in the 2025 drama The Witch starring GOT7's Jinyoung and Roh Jeong-eui (Hierarchy).

Ad

Meanwhile, Lee Se-young impressed her fans with her latest 2025 drama with Na In-woo titled Motel California.

Here is a quick look at the actors' latest hits:

Shin Min-a:

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Our Blues

No Gain No Love

Ju Ji-hoon:

Hyena

Blood Free

Light Shop

Love Your Enemy

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Lee Jong-suk:

Big Mouth

Pinnochio

Doctor Stranger

Lee Se-young:

What Comes After Love

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

Motel California

The Red Sleeve

As production progresses, fans worldwide remain eager for further updates on The Remarried Empress. The release date and production schedule are tightly kept under wraps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback