“Can’t wait to hear your story”— Fans thrilled as GOT7’s Jackson Wang drops 'High Alone' MV teaser, & shares ‘MAGIC MAN 2’ album insights 

On February 11, 2025, GOT7's Jackson Wang released a teaser for High Alone from his upcoming studio album, Magic Man 2. The teaser was shared across his social media platforms with different captions. High Alone is set to release on February 13, 2025.

Fans were surprised by Jackson Wang's song announcement. From celebrating his new song to showing support for the LMLY singer's journey, they had a lot to say. One X user wrote:

"Seeing these images already invoking so much emotions in me 😭 can't wait to hear your story... your reality"

Many netizens took to X to share their thoughts on the High Alone teaser.

"“Society. Reality. Humanity. I’m going to show you the pain I’ve been through" GOD IM GONNA READ THOSE MAGIC MAN 2 LYRICS LIKE CRACK AS SOON AS THIS ALBUM COMES OUT, JACKSON WANG IS FINALLY COMING BACK," a user wrote.

"I've been waiting for MM2 for so long, and now it's finally here! I'm so excited! & Jackson, I want u to know something. MagicMan is the magic of my life. It even helped me find myself & my standards, & it's like a light in my life. Thank u so much. You'll always be my MagicMan♥️" a fan replied

"Love you Jack❤️ Looking forward to the new song!!!!!!! It looks like you’re becoming as a new YOU, am i right🥺👀？" another user wrote

Jackson Wang also changed the bio description on X and Instagram to "nothing but the truth for the 1st time." According to his Instagram caption, this new musical offering will showcase the pain he has been through. He is calling this 'Chapter 1.' On the Instagram post for the High Alone teaser, he wrote the caption:

"Society. Reality. Humanity. I’m going to show you the pain I’ve been through. Chapter 1 begins."

Meanwhile, on X, he was more active and direct. First, he commented "Fr." under a tweet from February 9 that read "If u want truth, imma drop it now." Then he proceeded to share the teaser with the caption "If u give a f*ck, this is the truth."

In the same thread, he replied, "Its here … listen," and then he added another tweet saying, "If u willing to have a sec to listen. Hear me out here…" He also started a short listening party on X coinciding with the teaser's release.

"The music you make always exceeds my expectations 😀 Every time your music attracts me more and more, I can't stop myself from listening to it 🔥🔥🔥 creativity if it's a human being it will be you❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥" a user replied

"I can feel that the music video for “High Alone” is a sequel to the music video for “Come Alive”, and I can sense the essence of creativity and stunning visual spectacle. Can’t wait to see it. JACKSON🔥🔥" a fan wrote

"Speak your truth! We are LISTENING ✨" another fan replied

Jackson Wang shares a teaser for High Alone from Magic Man 2

In the short 23-second teaser for High Alone, Jackson Wang stands shirtless in front of a mirror as he faces his alter ego. On the left, Jackson looks into the mirror, visibly scared of the reflection on the right. He rubs his face hard, trying to shake off the visual. With each attempt, the screen changes to reveal a darker and darker avatar reflected in the mirror until the avatar from Magic Man materializes.

The Jackson on the left side of the mirror looks confused and scared, whereas the one on the right looks daunting and scary. The teaser ends with the song name, release date, and the album name featured in the video.

Magic Man 2 is the sequel to Jackson Wang's second studio album, Magic Man. This upcoming album has been almost two years in the making. While the Pretty Please singer has been mentioning his album for quite some time, he officially released a teaser on February 9. The album is slated to be released sometime in 2025.

