Chuang Asia 2: Contestants list, ages, nationality, mentors, and all you need to know about the global survival show

Chuang Asia 2, otherwise known as Chuang Asia 2025, is a Chinese-Thai reality survival show, which holds a global-level entry for trainees and aspiring idols. The show is created by Tencent, a Chinese multinational technology conglomerate. It stands as the sixth entry to the Chuang franchise, another idol survival show that emerged in Chia.

Ad

Following the successful roll-out of its first season, Chuang Asia: Thailand, the series returned with a second season. It premiered on February 2, 2025, and a new episode is expected to air every Sunday at 16:50 (UTC+7) on We TV, otherwise known as Tencent Video, a Chinese video streaming platform.

Ad

Trending

The ongoing show gathered sixty male trainees from around nine countries. The aim is to create a global seven-member idol group. The show's producers are SEVENTEEN's The8 and GOT7's BamBam. Chuang Asia 2 also has a total of three mentors, along with the producers who act as mentors.

The other three mentors are Jeff Satur, Tia Ray, and Yaya Urassaya. The following article will unveil more about the contestants, their ages, and their nationality.

Ad

Complete contestant list of the global survival show, Chuang Asia 2: Name, age, and nationality

Chuang Asia 2 is a global competitive survival show with sixty trainees. So far, four episodes of the series have been rolled. The first two episodes featured Ariel Lin, a Taiwanese singer and actress, as a guest mentor special appearance. The latest fourth episode had another guest mentor, BLACKPINK's Lisa, a Thai singer and actress, who appeared on the show.

Ad

Ad

Regardless, here's the completed list of the contestants of the show, their year of birth and their nationality:

Aguang (2004, Chinese) Alton Ang (2000, Malaysian) B (Bnapat) (2003, Thai) Bianura ( 1997, Indonesian) David (2004, Chinese) Dong Dong (2000, Taiwanese) Dorn (2001, Thai) Duy (1999, Vietnamese) Earth (2002, Thai) Gordon (2003, Chinese-Canadian) Gou Yi (1999, Chinese) Guanming (2003, Chinese) Hikari (2000, Japanese) Hikaru (1999, Japanese-Iranian) Hong Jin (Leow Hong-jin) (2003, Malaysian) Hu Yetao (2000, Chinese) Ivan (1999, Chinese) Jackson (2003, Malaysian) Jelly (张国栋) (1997, Chinese) Jiahao (1998, Chinese) Jingyu (2000,Chinese) Junhan (1998, Chinese) Kao (2008, Thai) Kevin (2001, Chinese) Kk (2001, Chinese) Kohi (Lee Jeong-hyun) (2002, Korean) Koshin (2001, Japanese) Lizi (2005, Chinese) Lu Junxi Lyu (2003, Japanese) Myst (2008, American) Ninja (2003, Thai) Omar (2009, Chienese-Libyan) Peanut (2002, Thai) Peat (2001, Thai) Plengthai (2000, Thai) Pray (1999, Chinese) Rexy (2000, Taiwanese) Ricky (1999, Chinese) Ryan Winter (2006, Indonesian) Sena (2006, Japanaese) Shen (2006, Chinese) Shoya (1997, Japanese) Sichen (2004, Chinese) Smart (1999, Thai) Sunny (2003, Malaysian) Tadalee (2001, Thai) Tata (2006, Thai) Thi-o (2005, Thai) Tian Qi (2004, Chinese) Tzi Xuan (2005, Malaysian) Wanxin (2003, Chinese) Weizhi (1999, Chinese) WhyLucas (Lucas Wang) (2002, Singaporean) Wuxun (2000, Chinese) Xiaonian (2004, Chinese) Xin (2004, Chinese) Xiong (2002, Chinese) Yao Zihao (2005, Chinese) Yuchen (2003, Chinese)

Ad

Therefore, many fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the proceedings of the global survival show, Chuang Asia 2, and the resultant group it would create.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback