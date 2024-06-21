Cillian Murphy adds BTS Namjoon’s ‘Domodachi (feat. Little Simz)’ to his Spotify Summer Session playlist

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, who is well-known by his stage name RM, made waves online as his latest song, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), made its way to Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy's Spotify playlist. As of June 21, 2024, Cillian Murphy's Summer Session playlist on the music streaming platform was curated by the Oscar-winning actor's production house, Big Things Films.

Cillian Murphy is well-known for his impeccable acting skills and rose to prominence with his Netflix original series, Peaky Blinders. The actor wowed spectators with his performance in the latest film, Oppenheimer, for which he earned the Best Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards (Oscar).

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon's latest solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, earned five stars from big music critics like the NME, ELLE, and Forbes, among others. The fourth track, Domodachi, from his latest full-length record earned laurels globally and now sits in Cillian Murphy's personal Spotify playlist, which delighted the BTS ARMY.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Namjoon dominates the music world with his new release Right Place, Wrong Person

Billboard compared Namjoon's latest release with popular Western artists like Tyler, the Creator, Kali Uchis, and WILLOW, among others, and named his second solo album as one of the best albums of 2024. On June 3, the album debuted at the No. 5 spot on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, making it his highest entry on the chart so far.

It is crucial to note that Indigo entered at No. 15 and climbed to No. 3 in December 2022; however, Right Place, Wrong Person entered directly at No. 5. He also became the first K-pop solo artist to have two albums chart in the Top 10 of Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.

Meanwhile, Billboard ranked Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) at the top in their review and praised the song for its lyrics and seamless blend of Little Simz's vocals with Namjoon's. The song centers around the BTS frontman's bond with his closest friends and bandmates and calls out society's hypocrisy as they criticize him and BTS while also using their name to make personal gains.

Expand Tweet

The BTS leader took an introspective turn in his second solo album, which moves away from genre experimentation and toward a candid examination of his personality and feelings. RM revealed to his bandmate Jimin in their MMM (Mini & Moni Music) YouTube special that he felt dissatisfied even after creating Indigo.

As a result, Namjoon felt lost and isolated himself from his group members to understand himself and his purpose in life. He mentioned that all those emotions, angst, and sentiments eventually became Right Place, Wrong Person. The album captures the bigger life concerns of the international BTS celebrity and also explores his development as a musician and a person.

In other news, on June 20, 2024, his LOST! MV from his second solo album was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Furthermore, Kim Namjoon enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Taehyung, and both will return in June 2025.