“Collab of the year” - Fans thrilled as KATSEYE’s Daniela to feature on TXT Yeonjun’s solo album’s 3rd track, ‘Let Me Tell You’

BIGHIT MUSIC announced on October 20, 2025, that TXT’s Yeonjun will release his first-ever solo mini-album NO LABELS: PART 01 on November 7. The record carries six songs, in which Let Me Tell You brings in a special collaboration with KATSEYE’s Daniela.
Both artists have previously shared a brief musical moment earlier this year when Yeonjun took part in a TikTok challenge for KATSEYE’s viral single Gnarly in May. Previosuly, during KATSEYE’s first livestream, Daniela also said she hoped to collaborate with TOMORROW X TOGETHER.
Months later, Yeonjun featured on KATSEYE’s track Touch, making it happen. Fans are now showing strong interest in this partnership, with one X user describing it as,
"Collab of the year like hello," an X user commented.
On the 20th of this month, Daniela surprised fans by posting an Instagram Story showing a FaceTime call with Yeonjun. The brief clip instantly sparked speculation that they are teasing a new collab.
Meanwhile, others expressed pride in Daniela as the first KATSEYE member to participate in a collaboration.
More about TXT's Yeonjun's debut solo mini-album, No Labels: Part 01
Pre-orders for TXT Yeonjun’s debut solo mini-album No Labels: Part 01 went live on October 17 at 11 am KST, with deliveries kicking off November 7 in Korea and the U.S., and November 10 in Japan. The album comes nearly six years and eight months after his debut and marks his first individual release since the 2024 mixtape GGUM.
It drops in three physical versions (Set-Up A, B, and C), each packed with a photobook, poster, and photocards. The record includes six performance-heavy tracks spanning hard rock, hip-hop, R&B, old-school hip-hop, and hardcore hip-hop. The main track Talk To You leads the set, which Yeonjun co-wrote and helped compose.
Forever, an English hip-hop song, pairs clean rhythms with slick electronic layers. Then there are other tracks, which include Let Me Tell You, featuring Daniela from KATSEYE, Do It, and Nothin’ ’Bout Me. The final track is Coma. Before the official reveal, Yeonjun teased fans with subtle hints. He updated his Instagram bio to NO LABELS. JUST ME and shared cryptic clips.
With NO LABELS: PART 01, Yeonjun becomes the first TXT member to officially branch out solo, signaling a new creative chapter. As for the group, the quintet is touring Asia and North America, with a Japanese leg scheduled on November 15 at Belluna Dome in Saitama.