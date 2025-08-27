  • home icon
  TXT's Yeonjun announce solo debut album: All you need to know

TXT’s Yeonjun announce solo debut album: All you need to know

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 27, 2025 13:01 GMT
TXT
TXT's Yeonjun (Image via Instagram/@yawnzzn)

On Wednesday, August 27, the South Korean media outlet The Fact announced in an exclusive report that TXT's Yeonjun is currently preparing for his solo debut album. According to the outlet, the album is expected to be released in November 2025 and will strongly reflect the idol's own style in the songs, choreography, and more.

The album will hold multiple tracks, and per the industry insider's report to the media outlet, Yeonjun has already begun the recording of all his songs. Additionally, he is also currently filming a music video overseas for the album.

Previously, the idol made his debut as a soloist with the release of his first single, GGUM, in September 2024. Given that many were deeply impressed with the idol's style and artistry of his first single, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what he holds in store for them with his upcoming debut solo album.

All you need to know about TXT's Yeonjun and his solo activities

TXT's Yeonjun, also known as Choi Yeon-jun, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in March 2019. He stands as the main dancer, main rapper, and sub-vocalist of the K-pop boy group, TXT or TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Prior to his debut, the idol was renowned as a legendary trainee at BigHit Entertainment during his four years of training. He often ranked first during the monthly evaluations of dance, vocal, performance, and rap, and he also performed as a backup dancer at many performances held at the 2014 Melon Music Awards.

The idol carried these skills and popularity following his debut as TXT rolled out their acclaimed songs. Some of the famous songs from TXT are Cat & Dog, Good Boy Gone Bad, Fairy of Shampoo, Blue Hour, Maze in the Mirror, Our Summer, CROWN, New Rules, and many more. The idol made his acting debut in 2021 through a cameo appearance in JBTC's Live On series.

TXT's Yeonjun (Image via Instagram/@yawnzzn)

He has also collaborated with several artists, such as ENHYPEN for their track, Blockbuster, and PS5 with the American singer-songwriter, Salem Ilese, along with his fellow member, Taehyun. Yeonjun also participated in the OST for the K-drama series, Cinderella at 2 AM, with the song, Boyfriend. He released his official debut solo track in September 2024.

The track, GGUM, was described as a hip-hop song with electronic elements, and many soon fell in love with the same. The idol has also garnered attention outside the music industry for his visuals when GQ Korea listed him on 2024's Men of the Year compilation. He also stands as the global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house, Moncler.

Most recently, in 2024, the idol collaborated with KATSEYE for their track, Touch, and he also made another cameo appearance in the 2025 K-drama series, Resident Playbook. Currently, Yeonjun is participating in TXT's Act: TOMORROW World Tour, which is scheduled for dates in the United States and Japan till the end of 2025.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

