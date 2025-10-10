TXT’s ACT : TOMORROW world tour in Asia 2026 - How to buy tickets, presale, dates, location, & all you need to know

On October 10, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that TXT's ACT : TOMORROW world tour in Asia will light up arenas across the region starting January 2026. The four-city leg begins in Hong Kong on January 10-11, 2026, at AsiaWorld-Arena. It will be followed by Singapore on January 17-18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.The group then heads to Taipei on January 31 for a show at the Taipei Dome, before wrapping up on February 14 in Kuala Lumpur at Axiata Arena. Ticketing will open through region-specific vendors, each with its own presale and general sale timeline. Fans with MOA MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL) will have early access, provided their membership remains valid during the presale application period.For Hong Kong, tickets will be available via Damai and Fantopia for presale, and through Damai, Fantopia, and HK Ticketing for general sale. The MOA MEMBERSHIP presale application runs from October 10, 2 pm local time (3 pm KST) until October 16, closing at the same hour. Presale opens on November 1 from 9 am to 3 pm local time, followed by the general sale later that day at 6 pm local time.In Singapore, Ticketmaster Singapore will handle all ticket sales. The same presale application period applies from October 10 to 16. Presale begins October 27, running 12 pm to 6 pm local time, while the general sale starts October 28 at 12 PM local time.Taipei fans can purchase tickets through tixcraft, with the MOA presale application open during the same October 10-16 window. Presale opens October 24 from 2 pm to 8 pm local time, followed by general sales on October 25 at 12 pm local time. For Kuala Lumpur, BookMyShow will manage presales. Meanwhile, BookMyShow and Fantopia will handle general ticketing.The MOA MEMBERSHIP presale application again runs from October 10 to 16, with presale scheduled for October 24, 2 pm to 8 pm local time, and general sales opening October 25 at 12 pm local time. All MOA MEMBERSHIP presale applications must be submitted in advance on Weverse. Fans are urged to double-check local and KST time differences before applying or purchasing, as schedules differ across cities.More about TXT's ACT : TOMORROWTXT on ACT : TOMORROW world tour (Image via Instagram/@txt_bighit)TXT launched their fourth global trek, ACT : TOMORROW, on August 22, 2025, at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. They doubled down with a second Seoul show the very next day. Announced June 20, this run celebrates their fresh drop, The Star Chapter: Together, which hit on July 21. The tour headed internationally after Seoul. The U.S. leg begun September 9, in San Jose and hit multiple major cities. Following the American leg, the tour lands in Japan in November through December 2025, ending December 28 in Fukuoka. This is TXT’s first big stadium-style dome tour, giving fans a larger-than-life live experience. TXT officially debuted on March 4, 2019, with their EP The Dream Chapter: STAR and its lead single, Crown. Their debut stage took place the following day at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul.