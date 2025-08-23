“WHEN DID HE EVEN FLY BACK TO KOREA?”: Fans react as BTS’ Jin attends TXT’s ACT: TOMORROW concert in Seoul

On Saturday, August 23, BTS's Jin was spotted at TXT's second concert from their ACT: TOMORROW tour at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. While many fans were thrilled and elated to see the idol support his junior artists during their tour, they were also confused as to how he was juggling his several activities.Previously, on July 15, the idol was spotted leaving for Los Angeles. As reported by Dispatch at the time, all the BTS members united in Los Angeles for a two-month stay in the United States to prepare for and create their upcoming album, which is set to release in Spring 2026. Therefore, since the singer was not spotted flying back to South Korea, many fans were surprised to see him at the recent TXT concert.Here are a few reactions regarding the same.&quot;Jin went to support his baby brothers TXT by attending their concert in Seoul today🥹 But my question is WHEN DID HE EVEN FLY BACK TO KOREA???&quot; one fan said.Bangtanie⁷ @Shree_0017LINKJin went to support his baby brothers TXT by attending their concert in Seoul today🥺 But my question is WHEN DID HE EVEN FLY BACK TO KOREA???Many fans and netizens continued to celebrate the BTS member's presence at his fellow labelmates concert.𝓝 @schiaparellivLINKOh my god the best Senior Seokjin , i remember that BEOMGYU from txt also attended Jin tour 🤍🥹BeyondTheScenes⁷₂₀₁₃ @SunnyKi18297551LINKHim showing support for his young brothers💜ro DAY! @skjneatLINKOMGGGG WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE BROOOZai | HYUKA MONTH !! @jjukkyuriiLINKbtxt are literally familyOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions on the K-pop members' supportive relationships with one another.Malijinᴱᶜᴴᴼ @Malia_liineLINKSeokjin is so supportiveeva @gyuseesawLINKOMG WHAT MY FAMILYYYYYY😭💗💗💗💗DG @dylanggcraveLINK@AboutMusicYT THE KING SUPPORTING THE KINGS!? he knew he couldn’t pass up the chance to see TXT’s AMAZING performances𝓐𝓳 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 グ @Itz_aj_krishLINK@AboutMusicYT We love this brotherhoodAll you need to know about BTS's Jin and his recent solo activitiesFollowing his discharge from the mandatory military service, BTS's Jin soon dived back into his activities in the industry. On June 13, 2024, for BTS's 11th debut anniversary, he partook in a Hug Event for 1000 ARMYs, who were chosen through a Weverse raffle, and he also held a special concert on the same day in celebration of the event.In July 2024, the idol made history as the first South Korean singer to be chosen as the Torchbearer for the Olympics, as he represented South Korea for the Paris Olympics Torch Relay. Around August of the same year, he kick-started his own variety show, RUN JIN, which was inspired by BTS's famous K-pop variety show, RUN BTS.The BTS member at a concert (Image via Instagram/@jin)As he continued with his active participation in the variety show and other guest appearances in shows and interviews, in November 2024, he rolled out his first studio album, Happy, which held its title track as the song, Running Wild. In May, he released his second studio album, ECHO.The idol announced his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR in April 2025. Its theme was conceptualized like a variety show where the idol would interact with the audience as they participated in a game or challenge.Currently, as announced by BTS in their recent group Weverse livestream held on July 1, the members have started the preparations for their next album, which will be releasing next year. Additionally, they also said that a tour is set to follow the album's release.Fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming content from both the BTS member and the K-pop boy group.