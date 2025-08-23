  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “WHEN DID HE EVEN FLY BACK TO KOREA?”: Fans react as BTS’ Jin attends TXT’s ACT: TOMORROW concert in Seoul

“WHEN DID HE EVEN FLY BACK TO KOREA?”: Fans react as BTS’ Jin attends TXT’s ACT: TOMORROW concert in Seoul

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Aug 23, 2025 17:08 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin (Image via Instagram/@jin)

On Saturday, August 23, BTS's Jin was spotted at TXT's second concert from their ACT: TOMORROW tour at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. While many fans were thrilled and elated to see the idol support his junior artists during their tour, they were also confused as to how he was juggling his several activities.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Previously, on July 15, the idol was spotted leaving for Los Angeles. As reported by Dispatch at the time, all the BTS members united in Los Angeles for a two-month stay in the United States to prepare for and create their upcoming album, which is set to release in Spring 2026. Therefore, since the singer was not spotted flying back to South Korea, many fans were surprised to see him at the recent TXT concert.

Ad

Here are a few reactions regarding the same.

"Jin went to support his baby brothers TXT by attending their concert in Seoul today🥹 But my question is WHEN DID HE EVEN FLY BACK TO KOREA???" one fan said.
Ad

Many fans and netizens continued to celebrate the BTS member's presence at his fellow labelmates concert.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the K-pop members' supportive relationships with one another.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BTS's Jin and his recent solo activities

Following his discharge from the mandatory military service, BTS's Jin soon dived back into his activities in the industry. On June 13, 2024, for BTS's 11th debut anniversary, he partook in a Hug Event for 1000 ARMYs, who were chosen through a Weverse raffle, and he also held a special concert on the same day in celebration of the event.

Ad

In July 2024, the idol made history as the first South Korean singer to be chosen as the Torchbearer for the Olympics, as he represented South Korea for the Paris Olympics Torch Relay. Around August of the same year, he kick-started his own variety show, RUN JIN, which was inspired by BTS's famous K-pop variety show, RUN BTS.

The BTS member at a concert (Image via Instagram/@jin)
The BTS member at a concert (Image via Instagram/@jin)

As he continued with his active participation in the variety show and other guest appearances in shows and interviews, in November 2024, he rolled out his first studio album, Happy, which held its title track as the song, Running Wild. In May, he released his second studio album, ECHO.

Ad

The idol announced his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR in April 2025. Its theme was conceptualized like a variety show where the idol would interact with the audience as they participated in a game or challenge.

Currently, as announced by BTS in their recent group Weverse livestream held on July 1, the members have started the preparations for their next album, which will be releasing next year. Additionally, they also said that a tour is set to follow the album's release.

Ad

Fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming content from both the BTS member and the K-pop boy group.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications