  K-Pop
  • “CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG” trends on X as BTS’ V earns his 2nd Birthday win with Fancast December anniversary votes

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 22, 2025 18:06 GMT
(Image via Weverse)
Taehyung wins the Fancast birthday poll of December 2025 (Image via Weverse)

BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, has officially won the “Fancast Birthday Poll” for December 2025. Notably, this is the second time he has won this. This poll, held on the Fancast app, allows fans to vote for their favorite idols, groups, or performances.

Each month, Fancast holds birthday voting polls for idols born in that month. Fans can vote daily using points or tokens to help their idol rank first. When an idol wins such a poll, Fancast makes a charitable donation in their name as a symbolic “birthday gift.”

Since V celebrates his birthday in December and has secured 344,845 votes, Fancast will donate the same amount of money. Following the announcement, the phrase “CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG” began trending on social media as fans expressed their excitement and pride.

This win holds special significance for fans, who view it as an opportunity to contribute to a good cause while celebrating their idol’s upcoming birthday.

Fans encouraged and thanked each other for their collective hardwork:

Taehyung was spotted hanging out with many celebrity friends

BTS’ Taehyung will celebrate his 30th birthday on December 30, 2025. Hence, the abovementioned event is one of the fans’ efforts to celebrate it.

Meanwhile, V has recently been active on the social scene, often spotted with fellow celebrities or engaged in varied activities, much to the delight of fans. On October 15, he attended W KOREA’s Love Your W event alongside BTS bandmates RM and j-hope, where videos of the trio quickly went viral.

V was also seen enjoying himself with professional dancer Bada Lee at the event. He has collaborated with her on dance challenges in the past.

During the previous night of the event, he was seen with his Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy. The five members were spotted together after a really long time, delighting fans.

On October 20, fans claimed to have spotted the BTS member with actors Song Kang, Kim Young-dae, and NCT’s Jaehyun at the Han River’s running course and later at a restaurant. Fans started calling this huddle a new “friendship group” in the making.

Just within a matter of a few days, Taehyung was seen meeting with many of his celebrity friends. He has also been the most socially active BTS member since his discharge from the military. Fans are delighted that he is active in keeping them updated about his whereabouts and life in general.

Edited by Somava
