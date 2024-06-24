Connection and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon sweep top spots in drama and actor rankings

Connection has topped the ranks for the most buzzworthy K-drama. Likewise, Jung Ryeo-won and Wi Ha-joon, starring in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, have topped the rankings for the most popular actors. According to Good Data Corporation’s survey, director Kim Moon-kyo's Connection, for the first time after its release, has become the week's most loved K-drama.

Good Data Corporation generates its list of the most popular actors and K-dramas through data collected from online communities, news articles, videos, and social media. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is not too far down in the list of top K-dramas either, with a ranking of No. 2. Similarly, Ji-sung and Jeon Mi-do from Connection ranked No. 4 and No. 10, respectively.

Though Connection was released on May 24, the K-drama was unable to attract enough to rank at the top of the list. However, fans seem to be recognizing the work put into it after its completion. The drama tells the story of a righteous detective, Jang Jae-kyeong, played by Ji-sung. After getting addicted to drugs and the death of a friend, he goes on to investigate a 20-year-old friendship.

Oh Yoon-jin, played by Jeon Mi-do, is an outspoken reporter who, in search of her next story, gets entangled with Jae-kyeong.

Midnight Romance in Hagwon, in contrast, is a romance drama that sets itself in a hagwon, a private cram school. Wi Ha-joon plays the character of Lee Joon-ho, who retires from his company to come and join as an instructor in his old academy, all for his first love, an academy teacher.

Seo Hye-jin, who is played by Jung Ryeo-won, is Joon-ho's first love. As she starts feeling settled in life, Joon-ho, her old pupil, pops up to stir it up a bit.

Which other dramas and actors made it to the list?

My Sweet Mobster stood third in the list of K-dramas, with its actors, Han Sun-hwa and Um Tae-goo, ranked at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. Miss Night and Day made it to No. 4. followed by The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, Bitter Sweet Hell, Crash, Beauty and Mr. Romantic, Missing Crown Prince, Su Ji and U Ri.

Jeong Eun Ji, who starred in Miss Night and Day, secured No. 5 on the list of actors. Following Han Sun Hwa and Um Tae-goo from My Sweet Mobster are Lee Jung-eun (Miss Night and Day) at No. 7, Kim Hee-sun (Bitter Sweet Hell) at No. 8, Choi Jin-hyuk (Miss Night and Day) at No. 9.

Connection and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon have made a place for themselves in the hearts of fans after dramas like Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner.