The Midnight Romance in Hagwon ep 13-14 recap: Did Jung Ryeo-won and Wi Ha-joon get caught up in a dating scandal?

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ryeo-won aired episodes 13 and 14 on June 21, 2024, and June 22, respectively. The drama follows the love story of academy instructor Seo Hye-jin, played by Jung Ryeo-won, and her pupil Lee Jun-ho, portrayed by Wi Ha-joon.

Seo Hye-jin is a well-known teacher in the academy industry with an impressive work experience of 14 years. Meanwhile, Lee Jun-ho was Seo Hye-jin's first student, who she helped send to a prestigious university. Lee Jun-ho is a quirky person who left his job at a big company to pursue his love.

The two reunite a decade later as Lee Jun-ho got employed at Daechi Chase Academy where Seo Hye-jin has been working. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon showcases the brimming love story of the two at the academy.

According to episode 13 of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Seo Hye-jin joined Daechi Chaesun Academy director Choi Hyeong-seon (Seo Jung-yeon) and Vice Director of Daechi Chase Academy Woo Seung-eui (Kim Jung-young) for a meal. Here, Choi Hyeong-seon revealed that she was aware of Seo Hye-jin and Lee Jun-ho's relationship, which the two had kept a secret.

With this, Woo Seung-eui received a huge weapon to go against Kim Hyun-tak (Kim Jong-tae), who had acquired her academy eight years ago and in compensation, gave her the position of the Vice Director of Daechi Chase Academy. She passed this information to Yoon Ji-seok (Jang In-sub), known for spreading the word swiftly at the academy. Moreover, Yoon Ji-seok had a one-sided crush on Seo Hye-jin.

Yoon Ji-seok made a group chat with every instructor at the academy except Seo Hye-jin and Lee Jun-ho to discuss their relationship. He believed that Seo Hye-jin had misused her power as the team leader in favor of Lee Jun-ho multiple times, due to her relationship with him. Before this, he spoke to Seo Hye-jin about what he heard from Woo Seung-eui. Seo Hye-jin tried to explain to him and even tried to convince him to help her by not telling anyone.

By the end of episode 13 of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Seo Hye-jin told Lee Jun-ho that she loved him and that their relationship was more important to her than the issue that would occur at the academy. She asked him to keep loving her with more passion and take care of her like he always did.

In episode 14 of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, during the meeting the next day, Seo Hye-jin tried to explain her situation but things got out of hand as Lee Jun-ho got into a fight with another instructor.

As the meeting continued, the news of Seo Hye-jin and Lee Jun-ho's relationship turned into a scandal among the students' parents. On the same day, some teachers came together to confront Seo Hye-jin on the changes in her teaching strategy, which were not discussed with them before. However, one of the parents questioned her integrity by bringing up her relationship with Lee Jun-ho, who used to be her student.

As the parents left, Seo Hye-jin burst into tears and Nam Cheong-mi (So Joo-yeon) tried to console her. On the other hand, Kim Hyun-tak tried to negotiate with Woo Seung-eui about the situation at the academy. However, Woo Seung-eui was firm on her decision to bring down Daechi Chase Academy and take away the best teachers along with her.

In the previous episode, Woo Seung-eui had offered Nam Cheong-mi to join her at the new academy she plans to open. In episode 14, Nam Cheong-mi told Seo Hye-jin that she decided to stay loyal to her and would not stoop low for Woo Seung-eui.

By the end of episode 14 of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Kim Hyun-tak and Lee Jun-ho decided to meet at a restaurant. Kim Hyun-tak asked Lee Jun-ho to move out of the academy and that he would try his best to save Seo Hye-jin's position.

However, Lee Jun-ho did not want to quit his job at Daechi Chase Academy. Lee Jun-ho ended in tears as he was concerned about Seo Hye-jin, whose career had taken her years to build but was crippled in moments. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, as Seo Hye-jin, who had just arrived at the restaurant, saw Lee Jun-ho crying. It is yet to be seen what happens next.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon airs every Saturday and Sunday on tvN at 9:20 pm. The romance drama also airs on the OTT platform Rakuten Viki for international viewers.