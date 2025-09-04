“Cosplaying as GD”- Netizens concerned about Lee Soo-hyuk's "weird" mannerisms at his recent fan meeting

Recently, a few clips of the South Korean actor Lee Soo-hyuk, from his recent fan meetings, have been circulating on the internet. While many fans were thrilled to see the latest content from the actor, they were also rather concerned about the actor's recent alleged difference in mannerisms.In some of the videos, the actor is reportedly seen making strange facial expressions and is unable to be seated properly. He was also allegedly observed to be moving and changing his positions, displaying a sense of discomfort or agitation, which made several people worried about him.Some even compared his actions to the K-pop soloist, G-Dragon, who allegedly displays these characteristics due to his anxiety. On the other hand, some people speculated that the actor might be struggling with other issues, leading to a sudden change in demeanor and mannerism.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Lee Soo Hyuk might be cosplaying as GD, but something seems off about him.&quot;Lola Lamborghini ♒️ @IyAlodeGoriolaLINKLee Soo Hyuk might be cosplaying as GD😂😂, but something seems off about him.Many fans and netizens continued to express their concerns over this issue.S@pongpipong (🇵🇸 𝑰𝒏 𝑩𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒎 🌸) @Nobodyknownme47LINKWhat happened to him exactly?Kim Temi- Mrs Corn Salad ⁷, MPH @____OyinkansolaLINKI hope Lee Soo Hyuk is actually okay?😭😭 omg.kdrama trash ✨ @tttalkskdramaLINKThis is a bit concerning tbh… People are saying he has been looking/sounding ill recently. I hope he’s alright 🙁Others also shared their thoughts and concerns about the same.ev @soIosoondingieLINKseeing videos of Lee Soohyuk on TikTok and he is behaving weird𝒥💋 @chanelgunnnLINKWait stop I hope he’s okɱα૨เεⓥ⋆.˚🦋༘⋆ @staeverryyyLINK@finessebombshel what happened to him thats not himNιɳι :) @babyniniidollLINKGenuinely worried for Lee soo hyuk manAll you need to know about the South Korean actor, Lee Soo-hyuk: Dramas, films, endorsements, and moreLee Soo-hyuk, otherwise known as Lee Hyuk-soo, is a South Korean model and actor who kick-started his career in 2006. He debuted as a model under designer Jung Wook-jun's Lone Costume fashion show, and continued to participate in several other fashion domestic sectors, such as runways and magazine shoots.He slowly began to make his way into the entertainment industry through his special appearances in music videos of Gavy NJ and 2NE1. He was soon spotted in television series and movies like White Christmas, What's Up, Vampire Idol, The Boy From Ipanema, Runway Cop, and more.Lee Soo-hyuk (Image via Instagram/ @leesoohyuk)However, his major focus was in the fashion industry, and most of his work in the film and TV industry was minor. As he continued to walk more runways, Lee Soo-hyuk was listed as one of Style Magazine's '13 Top Breakout New Male Faces of Fall/Winter' in 2013. He also participated as the guest judge in shows like Korea's Next Top Model and as a participant in America's Next Top Model in 2014.After this year, the idol embarked on his acting career with major roles this time. Some of his famous works include Lucky Romance, Sweet Stranger and Me, Local Hero, Righteous Love, Scholar Who Walks the Night, and more. In 2017, he joined YG Entertainment.He, then, made his other big break appearances like Pipeline in 2019, Born Again in 2020, Doom At Your Service in 2021, and Tomorrow in 2022. Additionally, Lee Soo-hyuk also holds endorsements with impressive brands like Adidas, Bulgari, Nivea Men, Fahrenheit, and more.Therefore, with the career arc that the actor has had in his years in the industry, fans and netizens have been looking forward to his future projects and endorsements. However, the recent controversies and concerns about his alleged &quot;weird mannerism&quot; have left many people worried about Lee Soo-hyuk.