“FINALLY A GOOD MALE LEAD FOR SUZY” – Fans thrilled as Lee Soo-hyuk reported to star in web novel-based ‘Men of the Harem’

On August 26, 2025, K-media YTN reported that actor Lee Soo-hyuk is lined up to star in the upcoming drama Men of the Harem. His agency, Human Entertainment, stated,&quot;We have received an offer and are positively reviewing it.&quot;The drama is based on popular webtoon by Alphatart, HereLee, and Yeongbin. It follows Ratil, the female emperor of the Tarium Empire, who takes male concubines to safeguard her throne. Bae Suzy is in talks to play Ratil. Lee Soo-hyuk has a varied career, including King of High School, Scholar Who Walks the Night, Destruction Came to Our House One Day, and Queen Woo. Lee Soo-hyuk (Image via Instagram/@leesoohyuk)His latest drama S-Line got an official invite to the Cannes International Series Festival, where he walked the red carpet. With this, fans are now excited over reports of him starring in Men of the Harem alongside Suzy, with one X user saying, &quot;FINALLY A GOOD MALE LEAD FOR SUZY.&quot;kay @kaydramaaddictLINKFINALLY A GOOD MALE LEAD FOR SUZYMany fans are echoing the same sentiments. They're praising the casting, saying it's been a long time since Suzy had such a &quot;handsome&quot; male lead.사랑 (rest) @sujvoodooLINKGOOD MORNING ????? finally omygosh its been so long since ive seen a handsome face casting with suzy what the freakgayoung 🧞‍♂️🧸ྀི @suzy8aeLINKIT'S HAPPENING LEE SOOHYUK AND SUZY IN ONE DRAMAel @thisisfor_twiceLINKthis is crazy... 2 prettiest people in south koreaLee recently won ‘Most Popular Korean Artist’ at the 2025 Weibo Cultural Exchange Night in Bangkok. Following the event, fans expressed a desire to see Lee Soo-hyuk in more lead roles, with one admirer remarked, Zee3x⁷ @zhazhabtxtLINKNeed Lee Soo Hyuk in more lead roles just so I can hear him talk.However, it looks like their wish may soon be coming true. The South Korean actor will also hold a solo fan meeting in Hangzhou, China, on the 30th.. @minikangieLINKCongratulations kfans u finally got what u’ve been begging for 🤣rara♡☆ @wookjaesLINKLiterally what knetz were begging for weeks ago lmao🍁🍒 @HongjuxAnnaLINKLmao finally you all praying for this 🤣Everything we know about the upcoming web novel-based K-drama, Men of the HaremBae Suzy will star in the upcoming period fantasy romance drama Men of the Harem. She takes on the role of Empress Ratil, who suddenly inherits Tarium’s throne after her father’s mysterious death. To secure her rule, she must marry, but instead of picking a single partner, she forms a harem of five men from different backgrounds. Ratil faces political challenges and strange supernatural events while uncovering her father’s killer and discovering powers she didn’t know she had.The series is directed by Lee Eung-bok, celebrated for hits including Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, School 2013, Secret Love, and Sweet Home. Hwang Jin-young, known for MBC’s Lone, penned down the script. Studio Dragon is producing, promising high-quality production and global reach.Cast details beyond Suzy remain unannounced. She is also slated to appear in the dramas Genie, Make a Wish with Kim Woo-bin, and Delusion with Kim Seon-ho. Moreover, she is also set to star in the movie 7 O’Clock Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken with Lee Jin-uk.Earlier reports suggested that Single’s Inferno star Dex would join Men of the Harem. However, his agency clarified that while they received the offer and are considering it, his appearance has not been confirmed.