"Named him IBLIS?"- Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy's ‘Genie, Make A Wish’ teaser sparks fan frenzy for all the wrong reasons 

On August 20, 2025, Netflix released the trailer for the new fantasy drama Genie, Make a Wish. The series reunites Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy, marking their first drama together since Uncontrollably Fond in 2016.Marketed as All Will Come True, the rom-com fantasy follows Genie, a spirit who rises after a thousand years, and his master, Ga-young. Genie faces a modern age he doesn’t understand, while Ga-young is portrayed as a person untouched by emotions.The storyline weaves ancient times with a present-day romance. However, the new teaser has stirred mixed reactions among fans, with many citing several reasons, one of them being Woo-bin’s character’s name.&quot;Named him IBLIS? what on kdrama world is this?,&quot; an X user commented.yappinZee @stuckindiziwrldLINKNamed him IBLIS? what on kdrama world is this?Many viewers have expressed concern over the decision to name the genie 'Iblis,' with many echoing similar sentiments.syana @syaanaaaLINKWhy iblis 😭😭 noooooooozge ozturk⁷ @ozgeozturkLINKI'm sorry but which idiot named the genie Iblis 💀🤣🤣 like whose idea was it...in a romantic comedy are y'all for real? Was there no muslim in the area 🫠zee @ryusooyeoILINKhis name being iblis is frying meOthers joked about releasing Kim Woo-bin from the &quot;bad wigs!&quot; Meanwhile, some are calling it &quot;the worst-looking drama of the year,&quot; while others commented that the visuals look &quot;AI-generated.&quot;🌦️🕊️ @sombergreenLINKcryingggg this looks even more horrendous than what i've expected...... worst drama of the year incomingAlexis ❣ @Peaches_amLINKRELEASE KIM WOO BIN FROM THE BAD WIGS!!!sherry @lespreferenceZYLINK… why does this look AI as f*ck 🤣Here's everything we know about Genie, Make a Wish, so farKim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy (Image via Instagram/@____kimwoobin)Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy front the upcoming Korean fantasy series Genie, Make a Wish, which lands on October 3, 2025, on Netflix to align with Chuseok. The show follows the revival of an ancient spirit, a lamp discovery, and three granted requests that reshape a young woman’s life.Suzy takes on Ga-young, a distant character raised under her grandmother’s firm control, which has kept her unstable traits contained. Her routine changes once she chances upon a magical lamp. Inside is Genie, portrayed by Kim Woo-bin, who awakens after a thousand years and offers her three powerful wishes.Genie’s unpredictable powers disturb Ga-young’s ordered world, sparking an unexpected bond between them. The narrative pivots when Ga-young learns Genie is, in fact, Iblis, intent on showing that people can be swayed. The additional cast of Genie, Make a Wish, includes:Ahn Eun-jin as the elusive Mi-jooNoh Sang-hyun as Soo-hyun, Genie’s brother and rivalKo Kyu-pil as Sayyid, Genie’s aide with a hidden jaguar formLee Zoo-young as Min-ji, Ga-young’s lone companionThe production is directed by Lee Byeong-heon (Extreme Job) and written by Kim Eun-sook (The Glory).Bae Suzy is on a busy streak. After reuniting with her Uncontrollably Fond co-star Kim Woo-bin in the upcoming K-drama All the Love You Wish For, she’s set to team up with Kim Seon-ho once again, this time taking the lead in Delusion.On the film front, Suzy will headline Seven O’Clock Breakfast Meeting for the Broken Heart, marking another reunion, this time with Lee Jin-wook, her co-star from the 2023 Netflix series Doona! As for Kim Woo-bin, beyond Genie, Make a Wish, he currently has no other projects lined up.