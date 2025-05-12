"Queen is booked and busy" — Fans react as Suzy is reportedly cast to lead 'Men of Harem' drama adaptation

South Korean actress and singer Bae Suzy is back in the spotlight for a potential new drama role. As reported by OSEN on May 12, the singer is in talks to lead the Men of Harem drama adaptation. Her label, Management Soop, confirmed that she is currently considering the role.

Fans were excited to hear the news and began speculating about the drama. From supporting Suzy to replying with their expected male cast members, fans had a lot to say. One X user wrote:

"yas, queen is booked and busy"

"dangg mr sunshine’s director + my dearest’s writer hwang jin young, interesting" a fan wrote

"please pair goddess suzy to handsome men. i'm so sick of seeing a swan being paired with a frog" another fan replied

"seo kang joon pls pick up your phone" another user wrote

Fans also shared their own lists of potential male leads they felt would suit the drama adaptation alongside the singer. From Byeon Woo-seok to Jung Gun-joo, fans had their demands ready.

"I hope they cast byeonwooseok as male lead" a user wrote

"I need Jung Gunjoo to be casted as one of her men" a fan wrote

"suzy pls accept!" another fan replied

All you need to know about Suzy's reported Men of Harem drama

Men of Harem is a web novel that was serialized from March 2020 to June 2023. It is written by AlphaTart, as mentioned on Naver Webtoon. It is a palace fantasy romance story about Empress Latil of the Tarium Empire, who takes on male concubines to protect her throne. The web novel saw 21.4 million cumulative downloads and was also released as a webtoon.

The drama is being produced by Studio Dragon. Director Lee Eung-bok, known for Sweet Home 2, Sweet Home 3, Mr. Sunshine, and Goblin, will be directing the series. Writer Hwang Jin-young, who previously wrote MBC's Lovers, has joined as the writer for Men of Harem. Further details on the drama adaptation are awaited as the story is currently in the production preparation and casting stage.

In other news, Suzy is set to appear in the upcoming drama Genie, Make A Wish. This drama is reported to release sometime in October 2025 on Netflix. She plays the lead, Ga Young, who enlists a genie's help. This genie is played by Kim Woo-bin. She is reportedly cast in Delusion, a period drama where she will be paired with Kim Seon-ho. Delusion is slated to release sometime in 2026.

