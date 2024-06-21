“Could it be Spotify issue not BH?”—  Fans debate if HYBE is shadowing BTS Taehyung’s visibility under Spotify’s artist profiles

On June 21, 2024, several netizens highlighted that BTS member Kim Taehyung's artist profile on Spotify is not visible. Allegedly, while searching for BTS on the music-streaming service, profiles of only six members appeared, excluding Taehyung, aka V. His fans were distressed over the occurrence and blamed HYBE for purportedly sabotaging the musician's presence on the app.

BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE were previously under fire for failing to compile an official Spotify playlist for the artist called "This is V." Based on Spotify's guidelines, only a musician's agency or group is authorized to create an approved artist profile involving a playlist.

Meanwhile, on June 21, 2024, some netizens mentioned that the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's profile was visible to them on Spotify. One X user wrote,

"Could it be Spotify issue not BH? For me he is always there even before this issue came up."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Netizens lashed out at HYBE for its alleged inaction towards promoting Taehyung and accused the company of being "unethical" and constantly sabotaging the musician.

"I hope Korean KTHs take some action against the constant sabotage Taehyung keeps facing from that company. Sharing this with the media would be a good step!" — an X user wrote.

"Tbh the co seems very unethical. I can't believe this type of thing has no legal repercussions. It feels as if laws should be caught up to prevent fans from having this type of experience. Fans behave in good faith, spend money. Public traded cos shd not operate in bad faith." — an X user wrote.

"Not a single link works properly from his official site. All of them leads to wrong sites. HIBE / BIGHIT don't correct it even though we have been denouncing it for months, in summer they will release a song that practically plagiarizes the name of one of his: Of course there is corruption and sabotage towards V." — an X user wrote.

"I did my usual routine of making accs today and one thing i really noticed is how tae got 0 deals with green app bc they have never recommended his songs to me as first song to play upon making an acc or as follow suggestion when u search bts even though he is the most followed" — an X user wrote.

However, others noted that V's artist profile is visible on their apps, although Jimin's profile failed to appear. Some even highlighted if it was the app's glitch or an algorithm default instead of HYBE.

"If I search BTS on Spotify, both on "better results" and "artists" V appears. It's Jimin who doesn't appear." — an X user wrote.

"For me it shows V normally. If there is a problem with the search engine, it is on Spotify's side, not BH." — an X user wrote.

"Appear for mine.. Don know what’s the issue" — an X user wrote.

BTS Taehyung's music profiles allegedly linked to different artist profiles via his Google profile

Expand Tweet

Earlier, on June 20, 2024, several fans noted that Taehyung's music profiles on Apple Music and Spotify are linked with other artists' music profiles. They stated that a completely new artist's profile appears in lieu of V in the music app while searching on Google.

Fans were displeased with this and wondered whether BIGHIT MUSIC and its parent company, HYBE Corporation, were purposefully shadowing the Slow Dancing singer-songwriter and his work. The online backlash started on June 20, 2024, and had gone viral by June 21, as fans were accusing HYBE of neglecting Taehyung.

Previously, in July 2023, reports surfaced when a few fans noticed that Taehyung's OST song Sweet Night from the popular K-drama, Itaewon Class, was added to another playlist by the same name. Spotify accidentally added the song to an unauthorized playlist under the name "Kim Taehyung," which was later removed.

In other news, Taehyung enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, and will return in June 2025 after completing 18 months of mandatory service. Recently, on June 11, he was spotted patrolling at the Veterans Cultural Festival in Chuncheon, Seoul, along with his comrades.