Court reportedly rules former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin guilty of workplace bullying, upholds government fine

On Friday, October 17, former ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin, was found guilty by the Seoul Western District Court of her charges of workplace harassment towards a former ADOR employee. In August 2024, a female former employee of ADOR filed a civil lawsuit against Min Hee-jin through the Mapo Police Station, accusing her of defamation and violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.Additionally, the employee had also reported about workplace harassment that was caused by the former ADOR CEO and Vice President to the Ministry of Employment and Labor Office. The allegations from the former employee revealed that she was s*xually harassed by the male executive, and Hee-jin reportedly assisted in covering up the incident.In March 2025, the Ministry of Employment and Labor Office revealed the former ADOR employee's complaint about Hee-jin. The employee explained that the former CEO's remarks have led to physical and psychological distress, thereby worsening the working environment. Following a careful consideration of the situation and the complaint, the Ministry of Employment and Labor Office acknowledged the complaint and imposed a fine of 5 million KRW on Min Hee-jin.Therefore, as reported on October 16, the court ruled that Min Hee-jin's actions towards the former ADOR employee as an instance of workplace harassment. They also upheld the decision made by the Ministry of Employment and Labor Office to impose a fine on the former CEO for her harassment of the female employee.All you need to know about the former ADOR employee's lawsuit and allegations against the former CEO, Min Hee-jinFollowing the lawsuit made by the former employee against Min Hee-jin for workplace harassment, the former CEO's residency in Seoul has been subjected to a provisional seizure of 100 million won. Therefore, if the former CEO wins the civil lawsuit and Hee-jin fails to pay the imposed fine, then the seized property can be liquidated to collect the damages.Regarding the same, the former CEO stated the following:&quot;The legal fees came to about USD 1.6 million. I’ll probably have to sell my house because of it, but I actually felt grateful. Maybe I had this home for this reason. If I didn’t have money, I couldn’t fight. I’m thankful that I don’t have a husband or children to worry about, and that my parents are doing well too.&quot;Additionally, during the proceedings of the lawsuit in November 2024, the former ADOR employee offered a settlement with the former CEO if she was willing to admit her wrongdoings and apologize for the same. However, the CEO was absent during the mediation, and instead, her legal team stated the following:&quot;We cannot acknowledge the facts as alleged and have no intention to participate in mediation.&quot;The lack of settlement and mediation led the former ADOR employee to proceed with the trial. Therefore, as reported on October 16, the former ADOR CEO was found guilty of the charges of workplace harassment and will be expected to pay the imposed fine of five million KRW.