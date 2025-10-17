  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Court reportedly rules former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin guilty of workplace bullying, upholds government fine

Court reportedly rules former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin guilty of workplace bullying, upholds government fine

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 17, 2025 06:33 GMT
Min Hee-jin (Image via Instagram/@min.hee.jin)
Min Hee-jin (Image via Instagram/@min.hee.jin)

On Friday, October 17, former ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin, was found guilty by the Seoul Western District Court of her charges of workplace harassment towards a former ADOR employee. In August 2024, a female former employee of ADOR filed a civil lawsuit against Min Hee-jin through the Mapo Police Station, accusing her of defamation and violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.

Ad

Additionally, the employee had also reported about workplace harassment that was caused by the former ADOR CEO and Vice President to the Ministry of Employment and Labor Office. The allegations from the former employee revealed that she was s*xually harassed by the male executive, and Hee-jin reportedly assisted in covering up the incident.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In March 2025, the Ministry of Employment and Labor Office revealed the former ADOR employee's complaint about Hee-jin. The employee explained that the former CEO's remarks have led to physical and psychological distress, thereby worsening the working environment. Following a careful consideration of the situation and the complaint, the Ministry of Employment and Labor Office acknowledged the complaint and imposed a fine of 5 million KRW on Min Hee-jin.

Therefore, as reported on October 16, the court ruled that Min Hee-jin's actions towards the former ADOR employee as an instance of workplace harassment. They also upheld the decision made by the Ministry of Employment and Labor Office to impose a fine on the former CEO for her harassment of the female employee.

Ad

All you need to know about the former ADOR employee's lawsuit and allegations against the former CEO, Min Hee-jin

Following the lawsuit made by the former employee against Min Hee-jin for workplace harassment, the former CEO's residency in Seoul has been subjected to a provisional seizure of 100 million won. Therefore, if the former CEO wins the civil lawsuit and Hee-jin fails to pay the imposed fine, then the seized property can be liquidated to collect the damages.

Ad

Regarding the same, the former CEO stated the following:

"The legal fees came to about USD 1.6 million. I’ll probably have to sell my house because of it, but I actually felt grateful. Maybe I had this home for this reason. If I didn’t have money, I couldn’t fight. I’m thankful that I don’t have a husband or children to worry about, and that my parents are doing well too."
Ad

Additionally, during the proceedings of the lawsuit in November 2024, the former ADOR employee offered a settlement with the former CEO if she was willing to admit her wrongdoings and apologize for the same. However, the CEO was absent during the mediation, and instead, her legal team stated the following:

"We cannot acknowledge the facts as alleged and have no intention to participate in mediation."

The lack of settlement and mediation led the former ADOR employee to proceed with the trial. Therefore, as reported on October 16, the former ADOR CEO was found guilty of the charges of workplace harassment and will be expected to pay the imposed fine of five million KRW.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications