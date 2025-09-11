Min Hee-jin alleges HYBE boosted ILLIT's album sales to break NewJeans' debut record to claim #1 spot

On Thursday, September 11, the final hearing of the lawsuit between HYBE Labels and Min Hee-jin about the two's termination of the shareholders' agreement and the former ADOR CEO's right to exercise the put option was held. For the hearing at the 31st Civil Agreement Division of the Seoul Central District Court, Min Hee-jin was also present.During the trial, after HYBE's CLO accused Min Hee-jin of secretly communicating with Japanese investors as an ADOR representative without informing HYBE Labels about the same, the former CEO denied these allegations. She explained that she was looking forward to having a fair discussion with HYBE but was rather disappointed about the alleged lies shared by HYBE CLO.Here's what she stated:&quot;The reason I came out today was to have a fair discussion, but when I heard there were so many lies, I thought it would have been a big problem if I hadn't come out today.&quot;She, then, continued to accuse HYBE of pushing ILLIT's album sales for it to break the records previously held by NewJeans. Min Hee-jin added that this is a usual methodology followed by HYBE Labels, where they push the sales of their other artists when the artist is not expected to beat other artists' records. Here's what the former ADOR CEO stated:&quot;If they push out even one copy, it's considered a push. The reason they say they push out is because they pushed the album to the distributor for the first-week record. If they have to break a certain record within a week and they think they can't break that team, they say they're pushing out by hoarding.&quot;She continued&quot;With just one copy, you can take away someone else's number one spot. But these 80,000 copies aren't the important number. It's because we can suspect that the team called Ailrit exploded in sales on the last day of the first week to break New Jeans' record.&quot;All you need to know about former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's lawsuit with HYBE LabelsPreviously, the former ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin had notified HYBE Labels about her right to exercise to put option in November 2024. This system would allow her to recieve around 75% of ADOR's stake, which is around thirteen times the average profit garnered by the agency between 2022 and 2023.Therefore, she expected to recieve around 26 billion won. However, as a response to this, HYBE expressed that Min Hee-jin no longer has the right to excercise the same since she terminated her contract with HYBE Labels in June 2024, which was four months before her notifcation to HYBE about the put option.K Verse Life @KVerselifeLINKHYBE’s CLO Jeong Jin-soo testified he received a tip that Min Hee-jin secretly met Japanese investors late last year and early this year to seek investment. He said the investor even came to Korea in January and used a venture capital firm’s conference room.In the final hearing, Hee-jin further explained since the lawsuit for the contract termination is currently ongoing, her put option still stands valid. On the other hand, Min Hee-jin also garnered accusations from the HYBE CLO, Jeong Jin-soo, that she had been communicating with Japanese investors and deliberately hiding the same from HYBE due to alleged ill interntions.&quot;If it were another label, they would have said, 'I have this kind of intention to meet with the investor. I will meet with you, listen to your thoughts, and then convey them to you.' But if you look at the KakaoTalk messages (between former CEO Min and the former vice-president of ADOR), they hid it from Hive and talked between the two of them. Their intentions are a bit different.&quot;Therefore, the final verdict on the lawsuit between the HYBE Labels and Min Hee-jin is yet to be revealed.