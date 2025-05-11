"Definitely beyond kpop" — Fans cheer as BTS' Taehyung remains the only Korean baritone listed with non-classical music legends on Wikipedia

On May 11, 2025, fans of BTS' Taehyung (V) took to social media to celebrate the idol. He was recognized as the first and only Korean artist to be listed on Wikipedia's prestigious "List of Baritones in Non-Classical Music." This list includes legendary names such as David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Alex Turner, and Luther Vandross.

The acknowledgment places V in the company of iconic vocalists known for their deep and resonant vocal ranges. Their vocal presence set them apart in the music industry.

Fans praised the recognition and expressed pride in the singer's vocal prowess. They noted that his voice had always stood out for its soulful and jazzy undertones. An X user, @bertu44085, wrote:

"Taehyung is definitely beyond kpop."

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages, with many fans stating that V’s baritone voice distinguishes him in a genre largely dominated by tenors and sopranos.

"Wow to be recognise and be in the same list with those legends that's our V," a fan commented.

"Tae's baritone is so natural and not forced ..unlike some wannabes that i know," another user added.

"I'm taking this as Alex Turner and Taehyung crumbs," a netizen remarked.

"his voice melts me every time I hear him sing the japanese version of dna," another netizen added.

Meanwhile, others noted that his songs like Singularity and Stigma deserved this recognition.

"most unique voice in kpop," a fan remarked.

"He's getting the recognition he deserves!!," another user added.

"that was awesome I always had a liking for this kind of music. Congrats Taetae," an X user mentioned.

Taehyung's musical journey and his unique baritone voice

Taehyung's baritone voice is defined by its rich, deep timbre and has been a key element in BTS’s discography. While K-pop traditionally favors lighter tenor voices, V's lower range adds a distinctive texture to the group's music. Tracks like Singularity and Winter Bear are notable for their sultry, jazz-infused melodies.

His jazz-inspired vocal style is influenced by legends such as John Legend and Frank Sinatra, lending a vintage quality to his solo tracks. V’s influence in jazz and blues is evident, and he has expressed admiration for the genre on several occasions. His performance in Le Jazz de V, released during BTS FESTA 2023, showcased his flair for jazz.

Taehyung is currently serving in the South Korean military, with his discharge expected in June 2025. Despite his enlistment, he remains active with fans through social media, sharing updates and glimpses of his fitness journey. His recent transformation photos drew attention as he shared his progress during his military service.

The recognition on Wikipedia’s list marks another milestone in V's career, solidifying his place not just in K-pop but in the broader music industry.

