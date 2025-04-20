“Definitely Jake's song”- Fans hail as the ENHYPEN member goes viral for his rendition of ‘Moonstruck’ at Coachella 2025

Jake of ENHYPEN surprised everyone with his vocals during their performance of "Moonstruck" at Coachella Weekend 2. On April 19, ENHYPEN took the stage for the second time at the festival. Among all the members, Jake’s ad-libs during the song truly caught fans’ attention.

Since the performance, clips of that moment have been trending under the nickname “Jake’s song.” This clearly shows the impact he made with just a few lines sung in his raw voice.

Interestingly, the song wasn’t originally part of the group’s setlist, Jake reportedly pushed to include it. Fans even compared the Week 1 and Week 2 performances to highlight the difference, both elegant in their way.

Reactions on social media have been heartfelt, with fans openly praising the star:

“Coachella jake moonstruck, you will always be iconic,” a fan said.

“We owe him for making sure ‘Moonstruck’ had its Coachella moment. A visionary.” A fan remarked.

“ONE FOR THE BOOKS!” A fan exclaimed.

Some fans wrote longer comments expressing their feelings, like,

“The way he delivered the song, with his voice and emotions, made everything feel so special. every note he sang truly touched the heart, and you could feel how he gave his all on stage.” A fan acknowledging their emotions towards the performance.

“I love how he is trending in both weeks of their coachella performance because of his vocals in moonstruck, the song he insisted to be put in the setlist for coachella and now moonstruck even is called “jake’s song,” a fan wrote.

“He knew the impact it was gonna make, he was a genius! Another fan remarked.

ENHYPEN Jake's decision to include Moonstruck in the Coachella setlist gains recognition

ENHYPEN recently became only the third K-pop boy group to perform at the esteemed Coachella festival, following in the footsteps of EPIK HIGH and ATEEZ. Even during the first weekend, the group went viral across social media for their performances and visuals.

Heeseung caught attention as the “red-haired guy,” Jungwon as the “blonde guy,” and Ni-ki as the “silver-haired guy.” Many local American viewers, unfamiliar with the group, began gushing over them and celebrating their appearance.

Now, during the second weekend, member Jake is trending, this time solely for his vocal talent. Moonstruck, a track from their album ROMANCE: UNTOLD (released in July 2024), became the highlight of the performance.

The song itself is a creative blend of meanings. Moonstruck can be interpreted as being awestruck by someone, while also seemingly evoking the beauty of the moon. It quickly became a fan favorite on the album, and ENHYPEN did it justice by performing it live at Coachella.

Fans, especially ENGENEs, are thrilled to see Jake’s vocals being recognized. Many praised the way he poured emotion into every note.

ENHYPEN has undeniably made their mark on the Coachella stage. After their Week 1 performance, their set became the third most-watched Coachella performance on YouTube in the festival’s history.

Considering Coachella’s rich legacy and the range of artists who’ve graced its stages, this is a rare and impressive achievement. For such a young group to gain this level of global recognition is being celebrated joyfully by fans around the world.

ENHYPEN is set to return with a new mini-album, "DESIRE: UNLEASH," on June 5, 2025.

