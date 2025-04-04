Did Tyla unfollow Kiss of Life after the cultural appropriation controversy? Viral post explored

Rookie K-pop girl group Kiss of Life came under fire after posting a livestream on member Julie's birthday on April 2, 2025. The members were dressed in loose-fitting clothes, chunky gold chains, and other accessories replicating the style of hip-hop and underground rappers. However, fans thought of it as an act of cultural appropriation and compared the members' outfits to Black people's style.

Fans also noted how the members were trying to replicate the Hispanic culture by trying to speak in a peculiar accent. The group eventually apologised via its label, S2 Entertainment. As per Maeil Business Newspaper on April 3, the statement read:

"We apologize for the use of expressions and styles that follow the stereotypes of a specific race in the birthday content uploaded on the 2nd."

The statement continued,

"The content was based on the old-school hip-hop style as guided, and we wanted to express the atmosphere in respect of this culture. However, as a result, we were not fully aware that it could be seen as a way to strengthen stereotypes about certain races."

The members were also seen wearing cornrows and Bantu knots, while Belle wore clothing akin to the Latino Cholo subculture and dubbed herself as "Taco Belle." The criticism came from the group's international fans who did not find the behavior appropriate.

In addition to this, fans also brought up the topic of Tyla, a South African singer, reportedly unfollowing the group after the alleged racism controversy. The group was previously photographed with Tyla in 2024, when the Push 2 Start singer was at the One Universe Festival in South Korea.

According to a screenshot shared by an X user, Tyla reportedly followed Kiss of Life member Natty on Instagram in February 2025. However, upon further investigation, it was found that the singer had never followed any of the group members.

A user on X, @jnkfolklore, has now come clean about their alleged prank. The user wrote that the screenshot of Tyla following Natty on Instagram was fake, as she further urged fans in another tweet to keep Tyla out of the controversy.

The interaction between Kiss of Life members and Tyla at the music festival in 2024 had raised hopes for fans regarding a potential collaboration in the future. However, it remains uncertain and unconfirmed to date.

All you need to know about Kiss of Life and Tyla

Kiss of Life (KIOF) is a K-pop girl group under S2 Entertainment. The group—consisting of members Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul—debuted in July 2023 with the EP Kiss Of Life. On January 28, 2025, it was announced that KIOF will be performing at the Sziget Festival in Budapest in August, becoming the first K-pop group set to perform at the event.

Tyla, on the other hand, is a singer whose songs feature a fusion of pop and amapiano. She is known for tracks like Water, Getting Late, and Girl Next Door, with Push 2 Start being her latest single.

