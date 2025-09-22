Do Ji-young and Yi Heon die? Exploring Bon Appétit, Your Majesty novel ending amidst heartbreaking finale predictions

  • home icon
By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 22, 2025 13:09 GMT
Lim Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama, @Netflix_PH)

Netflix will drop the finale episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on September 27 and 28, 2025. The fantasy drama follows the story of chef Yeon Ji-young (Lim Yoon-ah), a top-tier French-trained cook, who finds herself pulled back in time to the royal palace. Tasked with serving King Yi Heon (Lee Chae-min), a feared ruler, she must survive the palace kitchen while facing power struggles.

Her goal is to stay alive to earn the king’s approval. Ahead of the release, fans are speculating how the story will close. The K-drama is based on Park Guk-jae’s web novel Surviving as Yeonsangun’s Chef. While the series renames the king as Yi Heon, the original character was based on the real Joseon ruler Yeonsangun.

In the novel, Yi Heon sacrifices himself to save Ji-young during the rebellion, taking a fatal sword wound meant for her. His death becomes the price that activates the Mangunrok. As a result, Ji-young also dies, but her soul is transported back to the modern world, where she wakes up in a hospital bed.

According to one fan theory, both leads would meet heartbreaking fates in the series as well. Ji-young dies in the Joseon era but awakens in a hospital in the modern day. Yi Heon would also be killed by Prince Je-san, who would shoot him as the king shields Ji-young. Mangunrok’s prophecy then triggers Ji-young’s return to the future.

Some viewers speculate that Ji-young will die in Joseon, prompting Yi Heon to go on a rampage in response to her death. He is also expected to complete the torn page of the Mangunrok, while she will remember him only through the pages of history.

While others believe their story ends in death, they are fated to meet again through reincarnation in 2025.

Here's what fans can expect from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty?

The finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty unfolds with turmoil inside the palace. Prince Je-san, silent until now, steps forward with his vision of a new Joseon. His move comes as uprisings break out, targeting King Yi Heon. The majesty escapes the strikes but faces a harsher blow.

Prince Je-san presents him with his late mother’s blood-marked robe, exposing the truth of her poisoning. The moment shifts Yi Heon’s path toward the tyrant many feared. At the same time, Ji-young is taken by rebels under Consort Kang’s command.

Once Yi Heon learns of her capture, he rides on horseback to save her, while unrest continues to shake the court. The preview also shows Ji-young wounded, leaving questions about her survival. Some hints suggest she may fall, only to return later. Earlier episodes revealed key turns.

Yi Heon let go of his pursuit of the Mangunrok, choosing Ji-young instead. He offered her a ring and kissed her. His grandmother was also revealed alive, keeping the cloth stained with his mother’s blood. The king’s choices and Ji-young's fate now hold the future of Joseon in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.

All 10 episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will be available to stream on Netflix!

