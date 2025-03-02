"Doesn’t it seem like Gyeom and Mubi went out together" —Park Bo-young addresses dating rumors with Choi Woo-sik after their Paris photos go viral

On February 28, 2025, Park Bo-young shared a series of pictures on Instagram featuring her and Choi Woo-sik's meet-up in Paris. In this collaboration post, the Melo Movie stars were seen walking around the streets, clicking each others' pictures, and having a meal in Paris.

After these photos went viral, fans speculated if the two actors were dating in real life. On the same day when pictures were posted, Park Bo-young put rest to the rumors via her Bubble account. She referenced the protagonists' from K-drama Melo Movie and wrote:

"Doesn't it seem that Geyom and Mu-bi went out together? lol I hope you think that Gyeom and Mu-bi are doing well. Please remember us beautifully in your heart! I feel the same way"

In the photos, she was dressed in a long, dark brown overcoat over a beige sweater and black pants. A pair of chunky black boots and a black baseball cap completed her look. Her hair was colored blonde in the top half and black in the bottom half.

Choi woo-sik, on the other hand, was seen wearing a dark brown leather jacket over a soft sweater. The jacket was lined with beige fur on the collar, cuffs, and waist.

These photos were posted just a day after the actress shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from their latest K-drama. In her Bubble update, Bo-young referred to these images as a parting gift for the fans of the show. The intention was to show how would their respective characters, Gyeom and Mu-bi live after the show ended.

Melo Movie starring Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-sik: Plot and cast at a glance

Melo Movie is a romantic drama following Gyeom and Mu-bi, two individuals who meet at a young age and fall in love. They go through a bitter separation, only to reunite five years later when Mu-bi becomes a director and Gyeom works as a film critic.

The drama also tells the story of Hong Si-jun (played by Lee Jun-young) and Son Ju-a (played by Jeon So-nee), a former couple who address their feelings years later. Melo Movie was released on Netflix on February 14, 2025, with 10 episodes.

Park Bo-young's past dating rumours

Park Bo-young's chemistry with her on-screen co-stars has always been loved by the fans. The actress has entertained the audience with projects like Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Light Shop, and Abyss.

She found herself in the middle of a dating rumor with her Strong Woman Do Bong-soon co-star Park Hyung-sik as the drama aired in 2017. Hyung-sik had cleared the air in an interview with Singles magazine for its February 2025 issue.

In a recent interview with Jung Jae-hyung on his YouTube channel, Park Bo-young had also mentioned that Kim Hee-won, the director of Light Shop, cut off contact with her following the dating rumor news back in 2020 when the two were spotted together in a cafe.

In other news, Park Bo-young will be seen in a dual role in the drama Unknown Seoul opposite GOT7's Park Jin-young.

