“Dominance is unstoppable”- Fans rejoice as BTS' Jungkook takes home ‘Best Male Artist Award’ at the 2024 MAMA Awards

On Saturday, November 23, BTS' Jungkook was honored with the Best Male Artist award at the 2024 MAMA Awards. In addition to this, the K-pop idol also received the Best Dance Performance Male Solo Award for his solo song Standing Next to You. During the announcement of the Best Male Artist award, the MAMA described BTS' Jungkook as:

“The first and only K-Pop solo artist to chart on the Billboard HOT 100 for a cumulative 68 Weeks. Solidifying his status as a 21C global pop star”

The latest awards came after the Fans’ Choice award, which Jeon Jungkook received on November 22 during the first day of the ceremony.

Previously in 2023, the BTS member won the Best Dance Performance Male Solo Award for his single SEVEN. Jungkook fans were delighted with the singer’s latest achievement. Consequently, fans poured the internet with their praises for the K-pop idol. One X user wrote:

“Jungkook’s dominance is unstoppable! Huge congrats on the double win!,”

Many other reactions from Jungkook supporters were seen online. While many hailed him as ‘legendary,’ others wished for his continued success.

“Incredible. Fantastic. Legendary. Golden. I’m so proud of him,” another admirer said.

“Awww JungKookie well done!!! You worked so hard and deserved these also!!! Thanks for giving us such great music to survive military era,” stated a fan.

“Jungkook will forever be above whoever y’all try to raise above him. Congratulations Jungkook, may your success and talent continue to speak on your behalf. Let’s go higher,” stated another admirer.

One fan said Jungkook is the 'true king of Kpop,' while another stated that he rules the music industry.

“This is what happens when you have actual industry experts judging and not purely fan voted. The true King of Kpop will always win. CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK. UNDISPUTED MUSIC KING JUNGKOOK,” wrote an admirer.

“recognised purely for his talent and achievement.. a real king proving why he rules music industry,” wrote a fan.

“Thank God it wasn’t fan voted or else he will lose again. You’re the REAL winner Jungkook! Talent always wins at the end. Congratulations,” commented another fan.

BTS' Jungkook received 3 awards at the MAMA Awards 2024

The 2024 MAMA Awards ceremony in Japan was conducted on November 22 and 23, 2024, at 6 and 3 p.m. KST, respectively. The show was staged at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. At the event, the youngest member of BTS took home a total of three awards under different categories.

On the first day, BTS' Jungkook was awarded under the Fans’ Choice Top 10 category. Jungkook was called an "undisputed music king" at the award presentation.

"The Asian solo artist with the most No. 1 hits on global streaming platforms, solidifying their reign as the "Undisputed Music King" with an undeniable presence!" the announcement said.

Following this, BTS' Jungkook won Best Male Artist and Best Dance Performance Male Solo Award for Standing Next to You. This song was originally released on November 3, 2023, as part of his album GOLDEN.

Currently, BTS' Jungkook is fulfilling his military obligations. He joined his military service in December 2023, alongside Jimin. He is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

