"Don't just sell stuff" - Fans miffed as SM Entertainment fails to congratulate EXO on its 13th Debut anniversary; excludes Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin

SM Entertainment's K-pop group EXO celebrated its 13th debut anniversary on April 8, 2025. Since its debut in 2012, the group has been through a lot of ups and downs. Right after the announcement of its 13th debut anniversary celebrations, the group members and the label have come under fire for allegedly ignoring Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin (CBX), who left the label in 2023.

Ad

Fans took to X to express their displeasure over SM Entertainment directly putting up a notice for the anniversary-specific merchandise without posting a congratulatory message for the group. Additionally, fans also fired at the members for seemingly excluding any mention of CBX. Here's how the fans reacted:

"Please post a congratulatory post for the 13th anniversary. Don't just sell stuff."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"It’s surprising not to see any anniversary wishes this year… but it seems like financial matters have taken center stage." a user wrote

"merchie is merchbotting no greeting for the anniversary just "give us money for crap you don't even need" a fan wrote

"want the turntable player so bad but give us cbx and I'll think about it <3" another fan wrote

Ad

Since around 2020, EXO has been on a hiatus in terms of its group activities. After the beginning of mandatory military service, the active members took to their solo activities and routines. Currently, the group's youngest member, Oh Se-hun, is the only one left to complete his mandatory military enlistment.

"Soo.. there is kai, cy and suho.. why no kyungsoo? And secondly… WHY ISNT CBX THERE?!" a fan replied

Ad

"i'm sorry if i was cbx i would be pressing charges, because the fact that sm is excluding them from exo activities even though chen, baekhyun, and xiumin are all contractually and legally still apart of exo has be a breach of the court ruling." another fan wrote

"I’m sorry but where’s the rest??😭 My intro to exo was literally through Xiumin and Baekhyun. At this rate shinees anniversary party will look like THIS because SM is TRASH" a user wrote

Ad

Why are EXO and SM Entertainment facing backlash?

Expand Tweet

Ad

SM Entertainment has been historically facing backlash from the fans and netizens for allegedly mistreating the members. Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin left SM Entertainment in 2023 over contractual and financial issues with the label. The trio then joined Baekhyun's label INB100. Another member, Doh Kyung-soo aka D.O., has also left the label to join a new one, named Company Soo Soo.

Despite leaving the label, the four members had promised to continue being a part of EXO and its group activities. The anniversary exclusive merch only had member-specific merchandise for Suho, Chanyeol, and Kai. With the exclusion of CBX from the latest live, SM Entertainment has come under fire from the fans for mistreating the trio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More