Dream High musical releases its final OST featuring Suzy, EXO's DO, Jeong Dong-won, and more

On April 5, 2025, Dream High released its final Original Sound Track (OST) titled 'Dream High' on the audio listening and streaming platform Spotify.

The song features Suzy, EXO's D.O, Jeong Dong-won, Sejun, and Yoon Seo-bin. It was accompanied by a title poster in neon colors. It features the blurry bubbles with the words, 'Dream High,' and others engraved on it.

For those unversed, Dream High is a musical adapted from the 2011 South Korean series of the same name. It was performed for the first time at the Kwanglim Arts Center, Seoul, South Korea.

It ran from May 13 to July 23, 2023. It is to be noted that Dong Myeong made his official musical debut in it by playing the role of Donghwi.

Dream High musical followed the story of a 17-year-old boy, Song Sam-dong, who emerged as a superstar after a decade

According to the official synopsis of Dream High, it follows the story of a 17-year-old boy, Song Sam-dong, who arrived in Seoul from a countryside town.

He emerged as a superstar who would be honored at the Grammy Awards with Jin-gook after a decade. His journey kick-started when he was enrolled at the prestigious educational institution Kirin Arts School as a special student. The synopsis further reads:

"Samdong, who is at the center of the Korean Wave, goes by the stage name The K. Is it because of the obsession with competition? Is it because of his longing for Hey? On the stage he wanted to stand on the most, Lee Min-ho occurs, and he experiences a fatal moment as a superstar."

He adds:

"He goes to find Kang Oh-hyun, who is like his hometown to him. There, he meets precious friends Jin-guk, Jason, and Baek-hee again."

The cast line-up for Dream High includes Eum Min-seok, Lee Seung-hoon, Yoo Tae-yang, Lee Hyun, Oh Jong-hyuk, Jeong Dong-hwa, Jin Jin, Jeon-hwi, Park Gyu-ri, Kim Dong-hyun, and other prominent artists.

It is choreographed by Choi Youngjun and Kim Hyojin. The number list for the musical has been listed below:

I can't forget it Look in the mirror My Valentine Fever Dream High Dreaming Hyana Swing Starlight Celebrity Your Stage Dream High (Rep)

For those unversed, Dream High is a 2011 South Korean school and romance series featuring star-studded cast, including Bae Suzy, Ok Taec-yeon, IU, Jang Wooyoung, Hahm Eun-jung, Kim Soo-hyun, and others. It premiered from January 3 to February 28, 2011.

