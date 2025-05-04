"Dress like an angel act like crazy or something" - Fans go wild as BTS' Jin transforms into a heavenly guest in Netflix's 'Screwballs' preview

BTS’ Jin has everyone buzzing after the release of the preview for his upcoming appearance on Netflix’s chaotic variety show, Screwballs. The teaser was posted on May 4, 2025, and revealed the idol in an angelic outfit. His look was complete with white wings, a silk scarf, a mask, and a fluffy wand, with a black shirt and trousers.

Fans erupted online over the unexpected visuals and Jin’s comedic entrance. They called it one of his most iconic looks since completing military service.

Set to appear in Episodes 13 to 15 and airing weekly from May 11 to 25, Jin will be the show’s first-ever guest star. In the teaser, the show’s cast, known for their quirky god personas, were stunned by the arrival of the "most handsome idol." It added an extra flair to the variety show’s usual chaos.

The BTS member recently returned from enlistment and has been on a whirlwind of activities. He is busy with his solo music projects and variety show stints. Fans were especially amused by the show’s fictional premise, where the K-pop star was dressed up as an angel. An X user, @unsoars, wrote,

"dress like an angel act like crazy or something."

His playful denial and cheeky lines, combined with his radiant presence, added to the excitement ahead of the episode's release. Fans took to social media to praise the singer's visuals.

"Seokjin looks so hot and for what??? omg," a fan commented.

"Having a face that handsome should be illegal," an X user mentioned.

"he looks insane is he out of his mind," another person wrote.

"this is gonna be so fun. hes so handsome!!!," a fan wrote.

Others also praised him for keeping fans well-fed with nonstop content after his enlistment. Some playfully wondered if he ever sleeps or takes a break.

"Bro didn't take break after coming back from military," a fan remarked.

"When did he have the time to sleep???," an X user added.

"hes just so incredibly employed," a netizen commented.

More about Jin’s schedule, solo career, and rising global influence

Jin’s guest spot on Screwballs comes during a very active phase of his post-military career. The BTS vocalist has been expanding his solo brand with rapid momentum. He previously appeared in Kian’s Bizarre B&B and led other variety show segments such as The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island and his series Run Jin.

His second solo mini-album, Echo, will be released on May 16, 2025. It will feature seven tracks, including a title song Don’t Say You Love Me and a collaboration with singer YENA. The singer will also kick off his first-ever solo tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, starting June 28 in Goyang, Korea. There will be stops in Japan, the United States, the UK, and Europe.

Adding to his rising profile, the idol was recently ranked as the top celebrity associated with foreign tourist interest in Korea, according to Yanolja Research’s annual survey. He outpaced fellow BTS members and other K-pop idols in driving international attention to Korean content and culture.

His endorsements and public appearances continue to build his presence, with deals spanning Fred Jewelry, Gucci, Ottogi Ramen, and more.

All three episodes featuring the BTS singer on Screwballs, episodes 13 to 15, will be available on Netflix every Sunday from May 11 to May 25, 2025.

