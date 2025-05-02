"Proud is an understatement"- Fans react as BTS' Jin reigns supreme as #1 celebrity and keyword linked to foreign tourists visiting Korea

BTS’ Jin has topped a major tourism survey as the most influential celebrity associated with international travel to South Korea, sparking excitement and pride among fans worldwide. On May 2, 2025, fans reacted with joy after Yanolja Research Survey revealed that Jin ranked #1 in the “K-content” category of the Korean Tourism Brand Asset Model.

For those unaware, Yanolja Research is one of Korea’s largest travel platforms. His name emerged as the top keyword linked to foreign tourists visiting the country, surpassing fellow BTS members Jungkook and Jimin.

The survey analyzed data from January 2023 to December 2024 and showed that the idol holds a strong influence across global markets, including China, Japan, the U.S., and Southeast Asia. The research states,

"When looking at it comprehensively, the keywords that foreign tourists visiting Korea most strongly associate with Korea were K-content, and in particular, K-pop singers and performances such as BTS, Jin, and Jungkook."

While K-content remains the strongest factor in drawing visitors to Korea, with K-pop at the forefront, the Super Tuna singer stood out as the most mentioned celebrity among foreign fans. Fans flooded social media, calling the recognition well-deserved. An X user, @_LunarWolfJin, wrote,

"OMG proud is an understatement kim seokjin is the best!!"

Others too joined in as they expressed how proud they were of his continued influence, especially following his military discharge in June 2024.

"And when was this research conducted? Yes, exactly! From Jan 1st, 2023 - Dec 31st, 2024! In 2023, Seokjiin was in Military Enlistment the whole year. In 2024, he was discharged only on June 12th. So he'd been "free" for just half a year! The incredible Power of BTS Jiin!," an X user wrote.

"#Jin is the reason i would travel to sk and learn more about their culture," a fan commented.

"Wow! His impact is crazy and massive," another person wrote.

"he is unstoppable so proud of him. congratulations," a user added.

Some also expressed their happiness seeing the idol receive the recognition he deserved.

"he's thriving as he should be," a fan remarked.

"As expected, BTS is the treasure of Korea," another user added.

"Whenever antis downplay or belittle his talent and impact ,Universe comes together to prove it otherwise and I'm here for it. Jinkarma," an X user mentioned.

Korean tourism thrives on K-content, with Jin leading the way amid solo music releases and fan events

The Yanolja Research report, titled Korea Tourism Brand Asset Model and Evaluation, highlights a major increase in tourism numbers, with 16.37 million foreign tourists visiting Korea in 2024. It is a 48.4% rise from the previous year. However, while K-pop and K-content remain strong, tourism brand image and quality evaluations showed a slight decline, especially in Japan, Southeast Asia, and the U.S.

Among K-pop stars, the Epiphany singer emerged as the top keyword strongly associated with Korean tourism, beating out other major names. This comes as he continues to expand his global presence with recent and upcoming activities. After completing military service in June 2024, he released his first solo album, Happy, in November. This is now followed by the announcement of his second album, Echo, set for release on May 16, 2025.

The album will be followed by a special fan event in Seoul and his RUN SEOKJIN EP. TOUR across Korea, Japan, the U.S., the UK, and Europe.

Beyond music, the singer has made headlines through his variety show appearances like Netflix's Kian’s Bizarre B&B, and has secured major endorsement deals with brands such as Fred Jewelry, Laneige, Alo Yoga, Ottogi Ramen, and Gucci.

Experts behind the tourism report warned that while celebrities like the BTS star play a major role in attracting tourists, more attention must be given to experience quality, cultural presentation, and sustainable tourism growth.

