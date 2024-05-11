Esther Choi shares a sneak peek of filming with Stray Kids in New York on her Instagram, hinting at an upcoming project

On May 10, 2024, entrepreneur Esther Choi shared a preview of her filming with Stray Kids in New York. The influential Chef and owner of mökbar in Brooklyn shared a short clip of the octet on her Instagram story that showed her having lunch with the popular boy band. The second Instagram story was a snap of her holding a script with the names of the members and their descriptions.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Esther Choi is a well-known chef who serves as both Ms. Yoo's partner and is the chef/owner of mökbar, a Korean eatery. She co-starred with Selena Gomez in the HBO series Selena + Chef as a guest and is a contestant and challenger chef on the popular Netflix series, Iron Chef: Quest for the Iron Legend.

Stray Kids made headlines for having lunch with renowned chef and entrepreneur Esther Choi

The popular boy group from JYP Entertainment, known for their globally successful albums such as ROCK-STAR and 5-STAR, made history as the first-ever K-pop group to get invited to the coveted Met Gala on May 6, 2024.

Just a few days later, fans were thrilled to see Esther Choi post stories of the members on her Instagram and also shared pictures of them on her profile feed, announcing filming for the third season of Heat Eaters.

Esther wrote in the caption:

"SNEAK PEEK #HeatEaters we just started shooting the next season! aaand [sic] since the words seems to be out already..here you go. Had the absolute pleasure hosting the amazing @realstraykids having a very spicy family meal together at my new fav K-town spot @ahgassigopchangnyc they loooved it. I hear it was the guys favorite stop along the press run Which made me SO happy to hear!! I will feed you anytime #straykids & next time I will personally cook for all of you!"

Esther Choi explored the Koreatown of Los Angeles in the previous two seasons of Heat Eaters, where she tried different spicy food from the famous Korean cuisines. Season 3 of her show may also follow the same theme.

This would be Stray Kids' first collaboration and appearance on a Western food reality show. Fans were excited about the prospect and they took to Twitter (now X) to express their anticipation for the upcoming season and witness the group in an all-new setting.

Stray Kids released their latest single Lose My Breath featuring western musician Charlie Puth on May 10, 2024. The group also announced their comeback single, set to be released on July 19, 2024, after their headlining show at the I-Days Milano music festival on July 12 in Italy.

Furthermore, Stray Kids reportedly will embark on another world tour this year, but no details are available on that yet.