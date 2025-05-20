"Eunho is Haesook and Nakjoon's child"— Fan theories erupt over Heavenly Ever After character relationships following episode 9 & 10 release

On May 18, 2025, Netflix’s Heavenly Ever After released its 10th episode. Since then, fan theories have flooded online platforms. The latest revelation suggests a possible connection among Somi, Nak-jun, Hae-suk, and the pastor (possibly Eun-ho).

Some viewers now believe Hae-suk could be Eun-ho’s real mom. Others are wondering if Nak-jun might be his birth dad, or somehow connected to his adoption. So far, nothing is confirmed, but the clues are piling up quickly.

"Wdym eunho is haesook and nakjoon's child 😭😭😭 so who is somi???! i feel like haesook just pretend to not know, so eunho will keep believing that his mom abandoned him 😭😭😭," an X user commented.

One leading theory suggests Somi is actually a version of Hae-suk—perhaps a younger form, a split identity, or a buried memory. Viewers have noticed that the show avoids revealing young Hae-suk's face. Somi's mixed-up memories and her emotions toward Nak-jun strengthen this theory.

Some believe Somi was left behind when Hae-suk passed through the heavenly gates. Fans speculate that the two might merge or begin anew through reincarnation. Either way, the mystery remains wide open in Heavenly Ever After.

"Theory 1 Plausibility: Never saw Haesook's younger version, Somi's memories may be distorted, Somi's feelings for Nakjoon Improbability: Nakjoon's hostility towards Somi, can Haesook really be at two places at a time?," a fan remarked.

"My theory: - Nak-Joon and Somi were dating but broke up - Then, Nak-Joon met Hae-Sook and married her. They expected a child (the pastor), but at the hospital they were told that the child had died at birth. - The child was actually kidnapped and sold to Somi," a viewer mentioned.

"Here's my theory: nakjoon used to date somi but they broke up then nakjoon met haesook. they got married and had a son,eunho, somi can't move on so she decided to kidnap eunho and raised him as her son," a person shared.

Some believe that Somi and Nak-jun were former lovers who couldn’t have children, while others think that Somi might be obsessed with Nak-jun and could be plotting to take Eun-ho in Heavenly Ever After.

"Never ending plot twists and only two episodes left 😭😓 New theory- I think Somi and Nakjoon used to be lovers but couldn't have kids and that drove Somi crazy or she became depressed and they broke up+," a netzien said.

"I don't know how this theory even makes sense.. how can haesook be in two places at once? I think she is more likely to be an ex of Nakjoon before he met Haesook," a viewer noted.

"What if Somi used to date Nakjoon and is totally obsessed with him? She might ask the detective to help her snatch Eunho so she can raise him as her own? What if Nakjoon had an affair with Somi and they accidentally had a son?," another fan added.

What to expect from the Heavenly Ever After's finale?

Episode 10 of Heavenly Ever After confirms that the pastor might be Hae-suk’s lost son. However, several questions remain unanswered. One is, what exactly is Nak-jun’s connection to Somi?

Nak-jun revealed that Eun-ho was his and Hae-suk’s child, but does that mean the pastor is actually Eun-ho? And if so, why does Somi remember seeing the child in her memories?

These unresolved threads hint at deeper ties between the characters. Viewers can expect clarity as the story unfolds in the upcoming episodes of Heavenly Ever After.

All the questions will be answered in the final episodes of Heavenly Ever After, 11 and 12, which will stream on Netflix on May 24 and 25. For viewers in Korea, the episodes will air on JTBC at 10.30 pm KST.

