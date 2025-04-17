On April 15, 2025, a preview clip for the upcoming music video Good Day 2025 was unveiled by MBC. The project, managed by G-Dragon, features a new arrangement combining two tracks from City Boys.

The first one is Telepathy, and the second is By the Moon Lighted Window. The production is part of the titular music-focused variety program. Its cast includes a wide selection of well-known figures from different corners of entertainment.

Teasers on TEO's YouTube channel show G-Dragon in the studio with Cho Sae-ho, CODE KUNST, Yim Si-wan, Kwanghee, Jung Hae-in, and others. G-Dragon leads the recording, starting with a demo, while each guest takes turns recording as he directs them.

Following the latest teaser’s release, a brief segment of his demo vocal began trending on social platforms. The clip quickly circulated across X, drawing reactions from K-pop audiences.

"More and more kpop idols exposing their talentless selves!😭 How did this man become so famous in korea? He sounds like SpongeBob but even SpongeBob sounds better than him! 😭🤣," an X user commented.

Fans are criticizing the vocal delivery of the Big Bang artist of the song Good Day 2025.

"He is a perfect example of why you shouldn't take k charts seriously. How can they gag at this kind of song and chart it, while simultaneously ignoring R&B and hip-hop songs that are far more deserving of recognition?" a fan remarked.

"Koreans will do anything to keep big3’s artists floating that’s my only theory otherwise i wouldn’t understand why do they keep gagging over this garbage like just let it go bros, drop the act," a viewer said.

"There’s a reason why his popularity doesn’t extend outside the borders of korea bc lord have mercy," a netizen noted.

Meanwhile, several other viewers clarified that G-Dragon’s vocals were just a demo or guide. They explained he recorded ad-libs to help others, not as the final version of the song.

"You know what this remind me of? When Ratmy hated on GD cause of the guide for rap flow on Babymonster's Drip. The actual artists are amazed, cause they understand how production works. They understand how the song is build, what's layering, what's adding adlibs, they understand," a person shared.

"It's obvious you don't watch the show. That's a demo a simple guide for the other artists that will be recording after him since he will be busy preparing for his solo concert on next days.He even did adlibs for guide. That's not him recording for the song lmao," a user mentioned.

"He’s doing adlibs you guys can’t be for real thinking that this is the main vocal part help 😭😭😭, " another fan added.

G-Dragon’s Good Day finale marks the show’s lowest ratings yet

Episode 8 of MBC’s Good Day, broadcast on April 13, recorded a national viewership rating of 2.7%, showing a 0.3% drop from the previous episode’s 3.0%. The show began with a substantial 4.3% rating. However, it gradually dropped, ending with its lowest viewership.

Viewership of the Good Day finale plunged following a controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun, who was alleged to have been in a long-term relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. The actor's Good Day segment was filmed before the scandal broke. It aired on March 16 during the 5th episode.

In response to public criticism, the production team chose to edit out his footage from subsequent broadcasts. The March 13 recordings were omitted from episodes 6 through 8, and the episode airing on March 28 was restructured to exclude his scenes.

G-Dragon’s Good Day 2025 is set to release on April 24, with both the song and music video dropping the same day. All proceeds from the project will go toward helping underprivileged communities in need.

