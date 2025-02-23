“Everyone misses him so much”- Fans emotional as BTS' V’s latest military update on Instagram surpasses 2M likes within an hour of posting

BTS' V, aka Kim Tae-hyun, is currently on a hiatus due to his mandatory military enlistment. However, the idol has been actively sharing updates from his life behind military lines. On February 23, 2025, he posted a new photo showcasing his noticeably buff physique.

Within an hour of uploading, the photo garnered over 2.3 million likes on Instagram. At the time of writing, the count had reached 6.5 million likes and continued to climb as the day progressed. Fans were excited and surprised to receive an update from their favorite singer after quite some time. One fan on X wrote:

"Taehyung's latest post on IG got 2,3M in just less than 1 hour! everyone misses him so much he literally broke the internet."

Fans had a variety of emotions to display upon seeing BTS' V's new avatar.

"We are desperately starving for him" a fan wrote

"Matured and confident! Be healthy and happy!" a user wrote

"I’m still reeling from so many new pictures. He looks realllllllly good! Gosh, missing him so much." a fan replied

Fans were amazed by the speed at which the post garnered attention from the online fan communities. Many playfully likened him to a meal and said that he 'broke the internet' by making a rare appearance during military service.

"We all were waiting, aren't we ?" a fan wrote

"We were hungry for that tete meal." a fan replied

"taehyung just broke the internet faster than my morning coffee kicks in" another fan wrote

When is BTS' V coming back from the military?

According to BTS' V's latest Instagram post, there are still 107 days until the Love Me Again singer is discharged from the military. In his Instagram post, he assured his fans that he would come back from the military hale and hearty.

BTS' V shared a series of photos from his life as a military soldier. Several images detailed his activities while on the hiatus. Sporting a classic military haircut, he appeared noticeably bulked up. He also shared a photo of himself, cropped from a group photo, in his military uniform. He is crouching and posing with a thumbs-up gesture. His face is covered with a mask.

Despite being on hiatus, BTS' V recently won Best Song (Winter) at The Fact Music Awards 2025 for his song Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin. Additionally, he became one of the top 10 best-selling K-pop soloists based on pure sales in the US in 2024.

