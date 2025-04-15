"Excited to meet Soo-in & Ki-tae!" — Fans thrilled as Kim Hye-yoon and Lee Jong-won join forces to lead upcoming horror-thriller film ‘Salmokji’

On April 15, 2025, distributor Showbox announced that Kim Hye-yoon and Lee Jong-won have officially joined the cast of an upcoming horror feature titled Salmokji (tentative name). The film will mark Lee's first appearance in a widely distributed commercial movie. The cast announcement led to a surge of fan reactions online.
The production schedule and release date are still under wraps for now. However, the announcement resulted in a noticeable spike in fan interactions online.
More about the upcoming Kim Hye-yoon and Lee Jong-won starrer Salmokji
Salmokji's narrative centers on a media crew sent to a reservoir to revise footage after an unidentifiable silhouette appeared in earlier visuals. Once there, the team runs into strange occurrences beneath the surface. The plot draws from regional ghost tales and alleged happenings tied to the real Salmokji reservoir.
Kim Hye-yoon, who lately starred in the series Lovely Runner, will play the lead role in Salmokji. The actress is finally returning to the big screen after her 2022 roles in The Girl on a Bulldozer and Ditto.
Her breakout performance in the flick even won her rookie awards at both the 58th Grand Bell Awards and the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards. Kim's casting was first reported by JTBC News on April 8, 2025. This marks her return to films with darker themes.
Opposite her, Lee Jong-won will take on the character of Ki-tae, who becomes involved in uncovering the strange incidents unfolding around the reservoir. Lee is best-known for starring in dramas such as Knight Flower and Brewing Love.
Production on the forthcoming Korean thriller will commence in May, as per recent updates. The film is being led by Lee Sang-min, recognized for his critically noted shorts Honor Guard and Hamjinabi.
Backing the project is The Lamp, a production house previously behind features like A Taxi Driver and Samjin Company English Class. Additional casting and the official premiere timeline have yet to be disclosed.
In other news, Kim Hye-yoon stars alongside Park Solomon (also known as Lomon) in the lead role in SBS' fantasy rom-com Human from Today. In the drama, the South Korean actress portrays a nine-tailed fox from Korean mythology.